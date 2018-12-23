

For probably the first time in American history, part of the government is shut down for lack of funding because of a dispute over a construction project.

President Trump, as you may have heard, promised during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would solve most of America’s immigration problems and many of its other problems by building a wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico. This wall was going to be paid for by Mexico, he claimed, an assertion that was never believable. It was also going to be made of concrete slabs, a point he made in some detail on the trail.

“Concrete plank," he said at a rally in August 2016. "Precast. Precast, right? Boom. Bing. Done. Keep going.”

There was a problem, though, that also crept into his rhetoric. Trump warned that drug dealers, stymied by the wall, would simply throw bags of drugs over top of it, potentially killing anyone walking along on the other side. (We talked to experts; such a throw would be a remarkable feat.) So, he said, the wall needed windows or, somehow, to be transparent.

Which brings us to Trump’s tweets about the barrier as the government was grinding to a halt. No longer would the wall be concrete planks, he said, but instead “artistically designed steel slats.” And then, should that phrase have been insufficiently evocative, he on Friday tweeted an image of what he was talking about.

There you are. An artistic steel-slat wall.

What’s interesting about this image is not just that the zoomed-in detail (showing triangular spikes) doesn’t match the fence as shown (the top of which looks more like a picket fence). It’s not just that vertical bars are about as artistically evocative as a blank canvas. It’s that there is included in the diagram an image of a car meant to evoke some sense of scale.

And thanks to that car, we can, in fact, estimate the amount of steel needed for Trump’s wall down to the square foot.

What are the dimensions of the barrier?

We start with that car.

News images of Customs and Border Protection vehicles show that they are mostly mid-sized Ford SUVs. So let’s compare the truck in the image to the latest model of Ford Explorer, images of which can be seen at Ford’s website.

If we clip out a photo of the Explorer from the website and drop it into the image, though, something’s off. It’s far longer than the vehicle in Trump’s diagram.

Why? Are we using the wrong model of SUV? No. The problem is that Trump’s truck has been scaled incorrectly. Notice that the wheels are more ovals than circles, a shape that works poorly for driving.



So we scale our Explorer to the same squashed dimensions as Trump’s truck, and we get something like this. Since the dimensions of the truck are important, we’ve added them.



The scale of the truck doesn’t really affect the calculations we’re doing, we’ll note, but the effect is important. Because the truck is squashed, the slats (and the gaps between the slats) look narrower than they would be in real life. What’s more, there’s no important distortion from perspective in this diagram. The truck is close to the fence and it is seen in perfect silhouette.

So let’s do some math. The fence is a little more than five trucks high — or, if we consider the spikes to be separate from the fence proper, the fence is a bit less than five trucks high. The truck spans 10 full slat-gap combinations, covering nearly another full slat at the end. (Note what’s covered by the yellow bar.)



Now it’s just simple algebra. The slats are slightly wider than the gaps in the image -- meaning that they are in real-life, too. By our calculations:

The slats are about 10 inches wide.

The gaps are 9 inches.

The fence is 281 inches tall -- or about 23.4 feet -- with 11 inch spikes on top.

(Those figures have all been rounded, we’ll note. The calculations below use the unrounded numbers.)

How much barrier is needed?

The combined width of the slats and gaps is just over 19 inches. How many slats would therefore be needed?

Well, the border is about 1,954 miles long. Of that length, about 580 miles has existing fence of some type. Let’s assume that all the rest, regardless of terrain, is getting our slat barrier.

We have 1,374 miles to cover — but that excludes ports of entry. There are 48 ports of entry on the border now. The largest is at San Ysidro, near San Diego.

We can use it to estimate a maximum size of the gap we need to leave in the wall. According to Google Earth, it’s about 0.15 miles wide.



That means that about 7.2 miles of the border would be converted into a port of entry — leaving 1,366.8 miles to cover with our barrier.

The result? We need about 4.6 million steel slats to cover that ground. At a height of 23.4 feet and a presumed thickness of one inch, that’s about 740,600 cubic feet of steel.

As CNBC notes, that steel is a lot pricier now than it would have been a year ago, thanks to the tariffs Trump imposed on foreign steel. At the beginning of 2018, this barrier would have cost 25 percent less.

Would this even be effective?

This is really the crux of the question, isn’t it? Is a barrier this long at these dimensions actually something that would work to keep out people and illegal drugs?

It clearly wouldn’t do much about the latter. Most drugs that cross that border illegally now already come through the existing ports of entry, smuggled in vehicles or on people crossing legally. What’s more, a barrier with 9-inch gaps seems like it might allow for pretty easy transfer of bulky packages, without having to throw them 25 feet in the air to clear the wall.

What’s more, an 9-inch gap wouldn’t even necessarily keep people out. In 2010, a prisoner in a jail in Tennessee escaped his cell by covering himself with grease and squeezing between bars set 4.5 inches apart. He would have found the steel slats — with gaps between that are twice that size — practically roomy.

In China, people who pass through a gap of 5.9 inches at a restaurant eat for free. Pass through a gap of 7 inches and you get five beers on the house. Get through a gap that’s only slightly wider than on Trump’s wall, 9.8 inches, and you only get one lousy beer.

It’s possible, we’ll admit, that Trump’s illustration isn’t meant to be a specific representation of the actual size of the barrier that he would like to see on the border, any more than he plans to order the Border Patrol to use only semi-compressed Ford Explorers on their routes from now on.

But, as of writing, this is all moot anyway. There’s no money to build the wall coming from either Mexico or the U.S. at this point. Those looking to squeeze through narrow gaps for great rewards will have to migrate to China, trying their best at winning those five free beers.