Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg confirmed.

The 85-year-old justice underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center last week to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. Friday’s procedure went smoothly, doctors said, and there was “no evidence of any remaining disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg, the oldest sitting member of the nation’s highest court, has had her fair share of health scares:

She has combated colorectal and pancreatic cancer, though she did not miss an oral argument during treatment, and received a heart stent in her right coronary artery. Last month, she was hospitalized for three fractured ribs.

Because Ginsburg is one of four liberals on the court, her health has been a point of scrutiny and observation since President Trump’s rise to power.

Trump called for her resignation during his 2016 presidential campaign, tweeting that her “mind is shot.”

Ginsburg has said she intends to remain on the bench.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” Ginsburg said last year, despite being five years above the average retirement age of the 11 justices preceding her. She has also reportedly hired law clerks through 2020.

Ginsburg will spend the remaining holiday season recuperating at home. The Supreme Court, which is not in session until the new year, will next hear cases Jan. 7.

Samantha Schmidt and Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

