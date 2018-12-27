President Trump again dominated 2018 politics — as you can see in the video above — but 2018 was also notable for what happened, what didn’t happen and what it could all mean in 2019.

Here’s The Fix’s list of the political trends that defined the year in politics:

1. Trump’s mounting falsehoods

Trump’s false or misleading claims more than tripled during his second year in office, from 2,140 in his first year to 7,546 through his first 700 days. And while few Americans believe Trump’s false statements, one-fourth of respondents in The Washington Post’s first Fact Checker poll still believe the president’s repeated — and debunked — falsehoods.

2. The ever-growing investigations into Trump and his associates

Nearly every Trump-led organization was under investigation by the end of his second year in office, and new revelations in the 17 known investigations surrounding Trump brought a flurry of reactions from judges, lawyers and of course, Trump himself. Trump also doubled down on his PR campaign to discredit the investigations, which may intensify in 2019 with reports that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III could be nearing the end of his investigation into Russian election interference.

3. Trump’s shifting rhetoric

Following the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, Trump initially warned of “severe punishment.” But by the time the CIA concluded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was probably involved, Trump had pivoted to openly questioning his own intelligence officials. The Khashoggi shifts fit into a pattern of Trump changing his story as facts became clearer, from hush-money payments to his alleged former lovers during the 2016 campaign to continuing to question Russian election interference to ever-shifting price tags for a wall (or “steel slats”) on the southern border.

4. Congressional (in)action

5. The Trump show

Even as Trump’s White House at times went weeks without a news conference in 2018, Trump himself relied on interviews and television much more during his second year. In the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections, Trump had near-daily interviews, held multiple rallies per week and unleashed a flurry of tweets. And Trump relied on TV networks to broadcast his fights with congressional leaders and the media, at times to distract from other news.

6. The Trump economy

7. What 2018 means for 2020

Record Democratic gains in the 2018 midterm elections may have opened new electoral college advantages for Democrats in 2020, but those advantages may ultimately come down to the party’s presidential nominee. While Trump continued to double-down on his base — betting his voters won’t care what Mueller finds — it is unclear if Trump’s base alone will be enough to win reelection in 2020.

8. Political (in)civility

9. Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy

10. Trump’s “hot” White House

Trump’s unprecedented White House turnover continued in 2018, even as he said everyone wants to work in his “hot” White House. Trump is set to enter year three on his third chief of staff and without replacements confirmed to head the Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of the Interior and Department of Defense.

11. The tweets continue