

President Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Iraq on Dec. 26, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) (JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

President Trump had faced much criticism since assuming office two years ago for not visiting American troops deployed overseas, especially given how often he claims to care about the military.

Then Trump made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Wednesday, his first to a conflict zone as commander in chief. It was to be a shining moment. But a slew of less-favorable news involving the White House could limit the political gains that he and his aides probably hoped would accrue from the visit — especially headlines that speak to his relationship with the military.

Looming large was his abrupt decision last week to withdraw the about 2,000 U.S. troops deployed in Syria. The move brought significant criticism from foreign policy experts, military officials and allies who disagree with his belief that the United States' role in fighting the Islamic State militant group should end.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy overseeing the campaign against the Islamic State, so disapproved of Trump’s decision that it was the apparent tipping point for their resignations.

“The nations of the regions must step up and take more responsibility for their future,” Trump said in Iraq in defense of his decision.

Some panned Trump’s long-awaited troop visit for its brevity — three hours; its politicization, as Trump attacked Democrats in his speech to the troops while discussing the government shutdown; and his decision not to meet with key officials in Iraq. The decision not to discuss the U.S. Middle East strategy with key allies in the region, including Iraq’s prime minister, was interpreted as emblematic of Trump’s “America First” worldview — that it’s essentially “America Only,” much to the chagrin of allies and key players on the international stage.

Pres Trump spent 3 hours in Iraq:

1) lied about 10% pay increase to troops

2) revealed classified identity of Navy SEALs

3) possibly violated rules against political activity on a military base

4) broke protocol by a visiting head of state by not going to meet Iraqi PM — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) December 27, 2018

Trump’s handling of such key decisions served merely as a reminder to some of gaps in his knowledge about the military. Trump, who has dismissed the military service of the late senator John McCain and other political rivals, has never served in the military — although he said that while attending his New York City prep school, he “always felt that I was in the military.” While campaigning, Trump repeatedly said that bone spurs kept him from being drafted for military service in Vietnam. But on the very day that Trump visited the troops in Iraq, the New York Times reported that the daughters of the doctor who had provided the diagnosis that medically exempted Trump said he did it as a favor to gain access to Fred Trump, the president’s father and owner of the building where the doctor operated his medical practice.

While the president often claims to have the support of the vast majority of the military, it is extremely difficult and expensive to produce high-quality polling about the politics of active military members, so the president’s claims aren’t verifiably reliable. But why did Trump spend so much of his time with the troops defending his Syria decision and other matters? It suggests that he knows his worldview on defense and related matters isn’t as widely supported by members of the military as he would like. And if he doesn’t communicate a clear strategy for the troops deployed in Syria and elsewhere, even those who are most likely to approve of Trump could have a hard time believing that his command of the forces will actually make America great.