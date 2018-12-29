The agency that oversees the government’s civilian workforce is facing scrutiny after suggesting federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown barter with their landlords if they can’t make rent payments, advice that has been called “laughable.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted sample letters to help the roughly 800,000 affected workers negotiate with creditors and mortgage companies. One letter, meant for employees to send to their landlords, discussed a temporary reduction in rent payments and suggests “the possibility of trading my services to perform maintenance (e.g. painting, carpentry work) in exchange for partial rent payments.”

I could not believe this OPM thing is real or at least as bad as it sounded— but it is! https://t.co/VuThtUdvqe pic.twitter.com/M6ZXLpQqY4 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 28, 2018

On CNN on Saturday morning, Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, called the suggestion about trading services for reduced rent “laughable” and “unfortunate.”

“I think it’s disgusting, candidly,” Reardon said on “New Day.” He added, “It’s wrong to treat human beings this way.”

An estimated 350,000 workers are on furlough at home without pay due to the ongoing partial shutdown over Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. The rest are working without pay due to the “essential” nature of their jobs. The partial shutdown entered its eighth day on Saturday.

An OPM spokesman acknowledged receipt of emailed questions but said a response would be delayed.

The Internet provided a much quicker response.

I can just imagine this conversation. "So let's see, it says here you're an accountant with the Park Service. Park Service employees are rugged can-do types, so let's have you rebuild this stairwell in lieu of rent this month...". https://t.co/fjCX0EydGm — Farce Majeure 🌹 (@vathpela) December 28, 2018

After a long week of working without compensation, who wouldn't love to conduct the rest of their life on the barter system? — Eric Williams (@Eric_Williams_1) December 28, 2018

The Internet Archive’s “Wayback Machine” shows OPM has offered similar advice for furloughed workers in the past, such as in 2015 when Barack Obama was president, as some pointed out.

Critics also called OPM’s tweet tone-deaf for telling furloughed workers to “consult with [a] personal attorney” for legal advice.

OPM believes that federal workers have personal attorneys? https://t.co/0KG96UAUSn — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 28, 2018

So those who can’t pay their household bills will somehow have the money to retain a “personal attorney”?



This is ridiculous, tone deaf and utterly pathetic.



“Feds”, we’re so sorry you are enduring this nonsense. So sorry. #TrumpResign — Michelle Hylton (@chelliehylton) December 28, 2018

The partial shutdown is expected to last until at least the start of the new year. On Friday, Trump issued an order to freeze federal employee salary rates in 2019. In a statement, Reardon likened the order to “pouring salt on the wound.”

Read more:

Congress punts shutdown into new year, when Democrats will retake the house

Trump threatens to shut down southern border as government funding stalemate drags on