Former Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid — who for years has been outspoken about his views on Donald Trump — has called him “the worst president” in the history of the United States.

Reid, a Democrat, said in a New York Times Magazine article published Wednesday that President Trump is “an interesting person.”

“He is not immoral but is amoral,” the 79-year-old Nevadan told the magazine in an interview. “Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.”

"I think he is without question the worst president we’ve ever had. We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him,” Reid said about Trump, adding that “he’ll lie. He’ll cheat. You can’t reason with him.”

Reid, who retired from the Senate in 2017 and, the next year, underwent treatment for pancreatic cancer, has repeatedly expressed concerns about Trump in recent years, both as a political candidate and then as president. As The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips previously reported, Reid once stood on the Senate floor and called Trump a “racist,” according to a 2016 C-SPAN transcript.

Virtually every time Donald Trump says or does something discriminatory — and that’s often — the media has a bunch of words to describe his actions. The press uses words like “prejudice” and “bigot” to name but a few. Yet there’s always one word that many of the press conspicuously avoids: “Racist.” They never label Trump as a racist. But he is a racist. Donald Trump is a racist. Racist is a term I don’t throw around lightly. … We’ve all, with rare exception — I don’t know who it would be — but have said things that are not politically correct. But I don’t know of anyone that, when that happens, doesn’t acknowledge it and, if necessary, apologize quickly. But Donald Trump doesn’t believe the racist things he does and says are wrong. He says them with full intent to demean and denigrate. That’s who he is.

Racist is not a term I throw around lightly, but Donald Trump is a racist. He says and does things with full intent to demean and denigrate. — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) September 26, 2016

As The Post’s Mike DeBonis reported, soon after Trump’s presidential win in November 2016, Reid released a pointed statement, calling the then-president-elect “a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate” and also warning the media against “normalizing” him as he took office.

In the interview with the New York Times Magazine, Reid, who acknowledged that he is a pessimist, was asked whether he ever shared “Trump’s dark worldview.”

“I disagree that Trump is a pessimist,” he told the magazine. “I think he’s a person who is oblivious to the real world.”

