Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) made history Thursday afternoon for being the first Palestinian American woman sworn into Congress.

Hours later, she made headlines for simply swearing at a Washington bar.

At a reception Thursday night for the progressive group MoveOn.org, Tlaib vowed that the new Democrat-controlled House would be focusing on ousting President Trump from office.

“Don’t you ever, ever, let anybody take away your roots, your culture, who you are. Ever,” Tlaib told the crowd in the packed space. “Because when you [hang onto those things], people love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look. You won. Bullies don’t win.'

“And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf---er.”

The crowd inside the State Room bar, near the Capitol, responded to Tlaib’s remarks with applause, cheers and shouts of approval, according to a widely shared video taken by immigration activist Nestor Ruiz.

Tlaib’s comments were also soon met with outrage from the right. In a pair of tweets, former Trump special assistant Boris Epshteyn called Tlaib’s comments “disgusting” and “sad.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders blasted the remarks as proof Democrats had “no solutions for America” and suggested Tlaib was simply trying to boost her own political career.

“Look, you’re not going to impeach this president when he’s had two of the most successful years that any president has had in modern history,” Sanders said Friday morning on “Fox & Friends.” “The only reason they want to come after this president is because they know they can’t beat him.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) seemed to criticize Tlaib’s word choice.

“Look at the brand-new elected congresswoman and her language of what she says to her son in a rally that she thought was private last night,” McCarthy said on Fox. “Their whole focus here is to try and attack this president when we’re trying to move America forward.”

It’s not clear if Tlaib thought the MoveOn reception was private. Several journalists were in attendance and multiple activists were filming her.

[A video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college leaked to smear her. Instead, the Internet finds it adorable.]

The congresswoman could not immediately be reached Friday morning, and representatives for MoveOn did not respond to a request for comment.

One of her new colleagues, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), played down Tlaib’s comments Friday morning.

“Well, passions are running high. Let’s just leave it at that, okay?” Bustos said on CNN, before echoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in saying lawmakers needed to let special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election play out. “Then we’ll take it from there.”

Tlaib made the remarks shortly after the House’s late-night votes, at a reception for new members sponsored by MoveOn.

She was mobbed when she arrived; an emcee had to ask the crowd to clear out the hallway, as a wave of selfie-cravers had clogged it up.

It was a raucous event before that, with a dance floor and open bar.

Earlier, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had given some brief, uncontroversial remarks.

Dave Weigel and John Wagner contributed to this report.

