Newly minted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has attracted endless amounts of attention after becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, was jeered as she cast her vote for Nancy Pelosi as House speaker on Thursday.

Then the 29-year-old congresswoman responded on social media, where she has become something of a star.

Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted a video showing some GOP lawmakers booing her as she entered her vote. Pelosi (D-Calif.) was elected in a 220-192 vote over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas,” she added, along with an emoji of a woman flipping her hand.

It was perhaps Ocasio-Cortez’s most Ocasio-Cortez response ever, and it had been retweeted tens of thousands of times by Friday morning.

Since her election to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez has gained widespread attention from conservatives and liberals alike.

She has sparred with her conservative critics, and fired back, too, after then-Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) called the incoming congresswoman “a bright and shiny new object.”

Hours before the start of the 116th Congress, a video went viral on social media, showing Ocasio-Cortez dancing on a rooftop back when she was a student at Boston University.

It was an apparent effort to smear Ocasio-Cortez — but seemed to have the opposite effect.

The freshman congresswoman hasn’t mentioned the video on her extremely active Twitter feed. But on Thursday, before she was booed, she did share one clip of a somewhat different reception she received in Washington:

"I’ve never seen Capitol workers react like this to a member of Congress. Here’s @AOC on her way to be sworn in." -@ryangrim pic.twitter.com/P3hnK3v0hr — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 3, 2019

