

Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on the House floor before being sworn into the 116th Congress. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Newly-sworn in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) has no intention of apologizing for calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

At a party last night, Tlaib told a crowd “we’re going to impeach the motherf-----.” That remark drew sharp rebukes from Republicans and even some Democrats. But on Twitter Friday morning, Tlaib said she wasn’t sorry. “I will always speak truth to power,” she wrote.

The lawmaker isn’t alone in speaking her mind. Unlike their predecessors, the female politicians sworn into Congress this week don’t seem to care what you think about them. They aren’t cautious with their words or apologetic about their emotions.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

It’s a shift. The Hillary Clintons and Nancy Pelosis of the world came up in politics when it was mostly a man’s game. They spoke in measured tones and rarely showed a lighter side of themselves in order to be taken seriously. (Then, of course, they were criticized for not being likable enough.)

Tlaib and her peers are different. They were raised in a world where girls could grow up to be anything. They were encouraged to speak their minds and challenge the status quo. And they’re doing so, even in Congress.

No one has embodied that more than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who basically live-streamed the experience of becoming a member of Congress. She taunts and teases her haters and offers up big ideas and policy prescriptions. Though she just took office, she doesn’t seem to worry about waiting her turn.

When right-wing outlets began circulating a video of a college-age Ocasio-Cortez replicating the dance moves from “The Breakfast Club” with friends, mocking her as vacuous, Ocasio-Cortez hit back. When asked about it by Olivia Beavers of The Hill, the congresswoman said, “It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I’m happy to be one. It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal.”

A few hours later, she tweeted a video of herself, dancing down the halls of Congress.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

These women also celebrate their diversity rather than seek to blend in. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), for example, who wears a hijab, wore a traditional Palestinian dress to be sworn in.

“We’ve reached a point where voters want authenticity and it may have been the case that when women were such a small proportion they didn’t feel comfortable showing who they really were,” said Jennifer Lawless, professor of politics at University of Virginia. “The fact that women are now one-quarter of the members of Congress might open the door for more variation of what these women look like and allow them to be more authentic.”

There’s also power in numbers. Tlaib and a group of other new Democratic congresswomen including Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), have described themselves as a “squad." Their female solidarity seems to be contagious. When asked about Tlaib’s explicit comment, Pelosi said she didn’t like the language, but wouldn’t condemn Tlaib.

It’s “nothing worse than the president has said," Pelosi add, during an MSNBC townhall event.

These empowered women is a generational phenomenon, but it’s also a byproduct of Trump’s election, which emboldened women who felt disrespected by the president’s own lewd comments.

Now that they’re in the door and have a seat at the table, they’re not going to be wallflowers.