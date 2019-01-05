Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) came to the defense of Rep. Rashida Tliab (D-Mich.) on Saturday — denouncing what she called “faux-outrage” over profane language Tliab used while calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next.”

Speaking directly to Tliab, who on Thursday became the first Palestinian American woman sworn in as a member of Congress, Ocasio-Cortez added: “I got your back.”

I got your back @RashidaTlaib - the Bronx and Detroit ride together 💪🏽💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come in response to a wave of criticism aimed toward Tliab, who spoke candidly during a Thursday night reception for progressive group MoveOn.org. In a now-viral video, she used an expletive while vowing that the Democrat-controlled House would focus their efforts on removing Trump from office.

“Don’t you ever, ever, let anybody take away your roots, your culture, who you are. Ever,” Tlaib told the crowd in the packed space. “Because when you [hang on to those things], people love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look. You won. Bullies don’t win.'

“And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf-----.”

In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez seems to reference a recorded 2005 conversation between Trump and Billy Bush that emerged before the 2016 presidential election. In the video clip, Trump is heard bragging about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women.

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. He added, “Grab them by the p---y . . . You can do anything.”

Trump later brushed off the conversation as “locker-room banter.”

Although Ocasio-Cortez came to Tliab’s defense, several of her democratic colleagues showed concern with the choice of words by the Michigan congresswoman. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) characterized the speech as “inappropriate” and potentially distracting and counterproductive for Democrats.

Those on the right expressed outrage — spearheaded by Trump, who called Tliab’s comments “disgraceful.”

“I assume she’s new. I think she dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family,” Trump said at a news conference. “I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

On Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Tlaib of attacking the president.

“Look at the brand-new elected congresswoman and her language of what she says to her son in a rally that she thought was private last night,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Fox News. “Their whole focus here is to try and attack this president when we’re trying to move America forward.”

It’s not clear if Tlaib thought the MoveOn reception was private, though several journalists were in attendance and multiple activists were filming her. Representatives for MoveOn did not respond to a request for Friday.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Friday that Tlaib “took the politics of Washington deeper down the drain.”

Rep. Tlaib took the politics of Washington deeper down the drain. Elected leaders should elevate, not degrade, our public discourse. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 5, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) acknowledged “legitimate” outrage over Trump but said it was premature to be talking about impeachment. Pelosi has often said lawmakers need to let special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election play out.

“It’s about the facts and the law, and where that takes you,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid at the taping of an MSNBC town hall Friday morning.

Pelosi also said she didn’t like Tlaib’s language but was “not in the censorship business” — and suggested there wouldn’t have been so much hand-wringing over Tlaib’s comments if she were a man.

“What she said is less offensive than what President Trump said about John McCain,” Pelosi told Reid. (It’s unclear exactly which instance Pelosi was referencing, as the president insulted and snubbed the late senator multiple times during their years-long feud.)

On Friday, though, Tliab showed no indication that she would apologize or back down from her remarks.

“I will always speak truth to power,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #unapologeticallyMe.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

