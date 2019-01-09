

Corey Stewart makes a point during a Virginia senatorial debate. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Republican Corey Stewart, who lost the 2018 U.S. Senate race to Sen. Tim Kaine (D.-Va.), announced Tuesday during the State of the County address that he would not seek a fourth term as chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and that he would not run for any other office.

The Washington Post reported Stewart, 50, is leaving politics “for the foreseeable future,” saying the job of overseeing Virginia’s second-most populous county in particular “just isn’t exciting for me anymore.”

This move is significant given Stewart’s relatively recent high-profile role in the state’s Republican Party. At one point during the 2016 election, he was the Virginia chairman of the Trump campaign.

Since losing his Senate race during the 2018 midterm elections, Stewart said he will stay away from politics in the state “until and unless the Commonwealth is ready for my views on things, and that’s not right now, clearly.”

Clearly, indeed.

It was Stewart’s views on cultural issues — specifically those related to his desire to protect the state’s Confederate monuments — that put him in the national spotlight. His popularity with the far right and with conservatives uncomfortable with the state’s liberalization trend almost helped him capture the governor’s seat in 2017.

The Post reported:

Stewart was saddled by controversies over having associated with right-wing extremists such as Paul Nehlen and Jason Kessler, who supported his calls to preserve Confederate monuments. Stewart said he cut those ties after learning about the racist beliefs each man harbored. But their interactions, plus racist social media posts from Stewart advisers during the Senate campaign, led to charges that Stewart harbors white supremacist views, which he emphatically denies.

Stewart’s political exit has some suggesting there is no room for racist, xenophobic worldview in the state that once housed the capital of the Confederacy.

Turned out running on the record of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis was a Lost Cause for @CoreyStewartVA https://t.co/s6YSnT2K6J — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) January 8, 2019

This makes my day. He is mad because Virginia wasn’t racist enough to elect him. —

Corey Stewart, the firebrand Virginia Republican, will leave politics in December https://t.co/XO1cNynpgx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 8, 2019

Lisa Woolfork, an English professor at the University of Virginia, told The Fix that Stewart’s announcement should not be misinterpreted. After all, 63 percent of white men and 49 percent of white women voted for him for governor last year.

Woolfork, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Charlottesville, also said Stewart’s politics still seem prevalent in how state leaders are responding to the Confederate monument issue. “Stewart’s racism and aggressive neo-Confederate views are tangibly present here in Charlottesville,” she said.

“The Virginia state legislature refuses to advance a bill that would allow Charlottesville to remove these racist statues and heal from the trauma they caused in our community," she added. “The combination of legislative apathy and aggressive litigation suggest that Cory Stewart’s racism is alive and well in Charlottesville and the state of Virginia.”