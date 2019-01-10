Beto O’Rourke went to the dentist, and in the style of social media stars all over, he turned on his camera to broadcast the seemingly personal moment.

The former Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, whose unsuccessful 2018 campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz drew support and attention from across the country, has become known for the unscripted chats and livestreams broadcast on his social media channels.

But the dentist videos, with a shot of his teeth getting worked on, represented perhaps a new level of intimacy. The story began with an image of his face stuffed with dental tools, the rubber-gloved hands of a dental hygienist nearby.

“So,” O’Rourke said, as the technician removed the tools from his mouth, “I’m here at the dentist."

The videos were the latest example of O’Rourke’s comfort with social media — a free way to generate attention, media headlines, and an aura of authenticity in the social media-driven news era. While President Trump catapulted to the presidency after redefining the way politicians use Twitter — a tactic now deployed with aplomb by freshmen Rep. Alexandria Cortez-Ocasio (D-N.Y.) -- O’Rourke has gone further, giving the public a window into many seemingly mundane by intimate moments of his life on livestream on Facebook.

[Trump slams ESPN, NFL players as Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke defends peaceful protest]

His ability to captivate the attention of voters — and the news media — and attract fundraisers has made him the topic of an unceasing amount of speculation about the 2020 race, despite his loss in the Senate contest.

O’Rourke had been streaming stories about the border since President Trump’s speech on Tuesday. While the president painted the border of a lawless place in such a crisis that it needs a wall to be built immediately, O’Rourke walked through El Paso in the dark to make a point about how calm the areas near the border are. On Wednesday, O’Rourke had posted a video that featured a video of a woman from another border outpost, McAllen, talking about how safe the city is.

On Thursday the subject of his micro-documentary was Diana, his dental hygienist. He switched the camera to face her.

“Hi, I’m Diana,” she said through her mask, with her work spectacles and headlamp on. “I was actually born in El Paso. My mom is from a small town in Mexico... My dad is a U.S. citizen."

[Ted Cruz said his opponent will ban Texas barbecue, and people can’t tell if he’s joking]

Diana spoke about the experience of growing up near the border and the help her mother had been offered as she worked to become a citizen.

“When she was studying to become a citizen, the neighborhood really helped her out,” Diana said. “They would record video tapes...So she could learn more English and that way she’d be able to pass her citizenship. The entire neighborhood was there when she did. and it was wonderful.”

O’Rourke asked her what she wanted people to know about the border.

“It’s a beautiful community, we all support each other, we all love each other,” she said. “It’s not what everyone else thinks badly about. It’s actually wonderful place to live and grow.”

O’Rourke’s livestreaming has been a part of his growing celebrity profile. He told The Washington Post in September that he had taken note of how well “Trump was able to leverage his popularity and the fact that everybody did know him, and there was this thing they liked about him.”

Other O’Rourke streams have included him eating chips and guacamole while driving, slicing flank steak, getting a haircut and skateboarding.

In September, he drew headlines after livestreaming himself doing laundry.

“Somebody asked, ‘Boxers or briefs?’” O’Rourke said from a laundromat in South Texas as he held up a wet piece of clothing. "These are like boxer-briefs.”

Read more:

Fortnite maker Epic Games earns 'F' rating from Better Business Bureau

Trump claimed ex-presidents told him they wanted to build a wall. Four of them say it’s not true.

Border Protection officer’s union sues Trump administration over shutdown after missed paycheck