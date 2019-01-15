William P. Barr’s nomination as President Trump’s attorney general is in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting a confirmation hearing Tuesday and where Barr’s past commentary on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation is front-and-center.

Below are some of the key moments from the hearing so far.

1. Won’t commit to recuse if ethics officials recommend it

The big question hanging over this hearing is not so much whether Democrats can defeat Barr’s nomination -- which seems unlikely -- but instead whether they can extract key statements or even concessions.

Perhaps the biggest concession would be parameters under which Barr would recuse himself from oversight of Mueller’s probe. Jeff Sessions recused himself, given his role on the Trump campaign, and ethics officials recommended acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker recuse himself based upon his past commentary critical of Mueller. Whitaker has not recused himself.

Some Democrats have said Barr should recuse himself based upon his criticism of the probe, but Barr wasn’t making any early promises. When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) whether he would abide by ethics officials' advice, unlike Whitaker, Barr wouldn’t commit to it.

“I will seek the advice of the career ethics personnel, but under the regulations, I make the decision as the head of the agency as to my own recusal,” Barr said.

Earlier, though, Barr said that Sessions was, in fact, correct to recuse himself.

“I don’t have all the facts, but I think he did the right thing by recusing himself," Barr told committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Importantly, that recusal is what soured the relationship between Sessions and Trump. Now Barr says he agrees it was the right call. That might not mean he’ll recuse himself, but it’s a notable departure from the Trump line. One wonders what the president who routinely decried Sessions’s recusal and lack of loyalty thinks of that statement. (Barr, notably, said in his opening statement that Trump sought and he made no promises about such things -- either explicitly or implicitly.)

2. “I don’t believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt”

Speaking of ways in which Barr splits with Trump, here’s another one Graham extracted: Barr doesn’t think Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hunt.”

“I don’t believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt," Barr said when Graham asked him that direct question.

Barr is both a critic of aspects of the Mueller probe and Mueller’s friend, which is a compelling dichotomy. He has taken care, though, to emphasize that his criticisms aren’t about Mueller as a person.

3. Will investigate Strzok, etc.

Graham started the hearing by saying he hoped Barr would “right the ship over there" at the Justice Department, but it wasn’t immediately clear to what he was referring.

Then Graham made it clear: To begin his questioning, he brought up Peter Strzok’s and Lisa Page’s anti-Trump texts -- among other allegedly biased misdeeds within the Justice Department -- and then explicitly asked whether Barr would look into all of it.

Barr’s response: “Yes, Mr. Chairman. ... I was shocked when I saw them.”

It seemed like Barr was acceding to Graham’s request to open a specific inquiry, which is notable given part of the opposition to Barr is rooted in him saying it is okay for a president to request specific investigations, even into his political opponents (as long as the decision is made on the merits).