

William P. Barr's grandson, Liam Daly, sits in the audience as the attorney general nominee testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Attorney general nominee William P. Barr’s 8-year-old grandson just won Washington.

As Barr’s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill has carried on, his grandson, Liam Daly, has been working the room — taking notes and offering guidance to his grandfather, as well as accepting career advice from smitten lawmakers.

Sitting quietly in the front row Tuesday, Liam penned a letter to Barr, dispensing some words of encouragement as well as a postscript about his thoughts on Russia.

“Dear Grandpa,” the young boy wrote, “I love you so much. You are doing great so far . . . I am having so much fun. Love, Liam. P.S. I think Rusha’s people are fine. It is the government that is the problam.”



William P. Barr's grandson Liam holds a note he wrote to his grandfather during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Liam, who was seen in a suit and tie, also held private conversations with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). Kennedy later posted pictures of their exchange on Twitter, announcing, “I had a great conversation with Liam this morning.”

I had a great conversation with Liam this morning. I’m looking forward to getting to know his grandfather, William Barr, during the Attorney General hearing today. pic.twitter.com/Czq75hhace — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 15, 2019

And Liam politely accepted some unsolicited career advice.

Durbin suggested that Liam consider becoming a public defender “for some balance,” according to CBS News. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) recommended that he take things in an entirely new direction.

According to The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim:

Liam is the son of Barr’s daughter, Mary Daly, a veteran federal prosecutor who works under Rosenstein. Barr noted that Daly’s husband, Michael Daly, is also a Justice lawyer, prompting the nominee to joke about Liam that he will “someday be in the Department of Justice.” “Think about medical school, Liam,” Graham responded. “Somebody needs to make money in the family.”

But senators from both parties agreed on one thing: The 8-year-old has “staying power.”

At one point, ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) sent the boy some provisions.

“Mr. Barr, I see you have staying power and I see it runs in the family, in particular, your grandson,” Feinstein said, holding up some snacks. “I’d like to send a little care package down to him. He deserves a medal.”

