“Drug prices declined in 2018, the first time in nearly half a century. During the first 19 months of my Administration, Americans saved $26 Billion on prescription drugs. Our policies to get cheaper generic drugs to market are working!”

— President Trump, in a tweet, Jan. 11, 2019

This is an interesting tweet by the president because it can be read two ways — either the sentences are distinct statements or they are intended to flow together to make one point.

The consumer price index for prescription drugs fell by 0.6 percent in 2018, the first time in 46 years and only the second time since the government began keeping track in 1970. Prices had risen nearly 3 percent in 2017 and 6.2 percent in 2016. (We will lay aside an academic debate about whether the CPI for prescription drugs actually measures changes with enough accuracy.)

The president’s second sentence has a big number in it — $26 billion — and appears related to the price decline mentioned in the first sentence. But it’s not related! We will explain below.

The third sentence could be viewed as an opinion. But it also could be considered an explanation for the numbers that preceded it.

We are going to focus on the $26 billion number and whether the president’s use of it is misleading.

The Facts

Trump wrote: “During the first 19 months of my Administration, Americans saved $26 Billion on prescription drugs.”

He pulled this number from a report issued in October by his Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), which found that “relative annual price growth for prescription drugs has slowed since January 2017.” That means prices are still going up but at a lower rate than before. The report includes a chart with a trend line of expected prices, based on the second half of President Barack Obama’s term. That happened to be a period with sharp spikes in prescription drug prices, especially because of new drugs to deal with hepatitis C.

The $26 billion figure actually refers to the savings from the introduction of all new generic drugs in the first 19 months of the Trump administration (if you count all of January, though the president did not take office until the 20th). The analysis was based on an earlier report by the Food and Drug Administration that looked mainly at drug approvals in 2017. Contrary to the president’s tweet, it is not a figure for all prescription drugs; it just reflects the impact of generic-drug introductions.

The Trump administration has made it less costly for companies to apply for generic approvals. The FDA says it set a record for generic approvals in fiscal year 2018 (September through October), 781, breaking the record of 763 set in the previous fiscal year.

But generics largely come onto the markets when patents for popular drugs lapse. The Obama administration also made efforts to speed up approvals. So any number of these drugs would have come on the market no matter who was president.

The CEA calculation assumes the savings relative to a world in which no generic drugs came onto the market. So it’s a valid number, but Trump can’t claim all of the credit.

“As the CEA report makes clear, large numbers of generic drugs entered the market in every year leading up to 2017 and that surely would have continued no matter what the administration had done,” said Matthew Fiedler of the Brookings Institution, the CEA’s chief economist in the Obama administration. He said the methodology was reasonable, but it is “not a remotely plausible estimate of the savings generated by the administration’s policies.”

“The $26 billion in savings is likely disproportionately accounted for by the initial round of generic entry that occurs when a high-revenue brand-name drug comes off patent,” Fiedler said. “These markets are so large and so lucrative to enter that incremental changes in the mechanics of the FDA approval process like those the administration has implemented so far, while potentially worthwhile, are unlikely to have a big effect on entry decisions.”

Meanwhile, an Associated Press investigation found that brand-name prescription prices keep going up, with 96 price hikes for every price cut.

The White House did not offer an on-the-record comment.

The Pinocchio Test

As we noted, one could view the tweet as three distinct sentences — two facts and an opinion. But we believe most people would read it as a continuum: Prescription drug prices have declined, here’s how much money you saved, and thus our policies are working. But the $26 billion number refers to the savings from the introduction of all generic drugs, most of which would have happened no matter who was president.

So the number, while apparently accurate, was incorrectly described and lacks context. The president earns Two Pinocchios.

Two Pinocchios

(About our rating scale)

