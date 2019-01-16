

In this March 9 photo, Karen Pence talks about "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President," a children's book she illustrated. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Karen Pence’s new job at a conservative Christian school is reflective of the Trump administration’s opposition to LGBTQ rights, say critics.

Pence, a longtime educator and wife of the vice president, announced Tuesday that she would begin teaching art at a Christian elementary school in Virginia twice a week.

“I am excited to be back in the classroom and doing what I love to do, which is to teach art to elementary students,” she said in a statement. “I have missed teaching art, and it’s great to return to the school where I taught art for twelve years.”

Not long after, her feel-good announcement was overshadowed by some details of the school’s hiring practices. As The Washington Post’s Eli Rosenberg wrote:

Immanuel Christian School, a private K-8 school in Springfield, Va., outside of Washington, sets forth the position in its employment application for teachers and support staff in a section that requires applicants to initial a set of standards that begins with a promise that they are born-again Christians. One of the items is a pledge to “live a personal life of moral purity." “I understand that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture," the section says, saying that God intended sexual acts to occur only between “a man and a woman who are married to each other.” “Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law.”

It’s not uncommon for Christian schools and colleges to require their staff to sign statements of faith, which often include stances against not support homosexuality. Steven Petrow, who writes about LGBT issues, explained the history of these policies in The Washington Post:

“The answer goes back to 1972 and Title IX, the federal law originally enacted to level the playing field for young women. Schools could not discriminate based on sex or they’d lose federal funding; a narrow exemption was permitted for certain schools that applied for a waiver based on religious tenets. Since 2014, when the U.S. Department of Education expanded the scope of Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity, there’s been a surge in waiver requests by Christian colleges, BuzzFeed reported, with Education Department data. These growing requests — two under President George W. Bush to more than 60 currently — specifically seek the right to discriminate against gay and lesbian students, with the transgender community most often the target.”

And that makes sense. The school’s position — that the Bible teaches that marriage is between a man and a woman — is a popular one among conservative Christians. (The Pence’s identify as evangelicals.) According to a Pew Research Center poll, about 60 percent of white evangelicals oppose same-sex marriage.

Many of those voters supported Trump in 2016, and continue to support his administration because of its policies on gays and lesbians.

Unlike the Obama administration, which repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and fought the Defense of Marriage Act, Trump and Republican lawmakers have worked to rollback protections for LGTBQ people, including a reversal protections for transgender Americans.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, an influential evangelical group focused on public policy, told Politico last year that evangelical Christians “were tired of being kicked around by Barack Obama and his leftists. And I think they are finally glad that there’s somebody on the playground that is willing to punch the bully.”

Much of that has come from the vice president, a staunch opponent of gay rights who’s said “societal collapse was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family” and that defended opposition to same-sex marriage as the enforcement of “God’s idea.”

When he was governor of Indiana in 2015, he signed a religious freedom bill into law to extend legal protections to business owners who were opposed to participating in same-sex weddings because of their religious beliefs. His critics argued that the bill was legalizing discrimination against on sexual orientation.

After the Human Rights Campaign, one of the largest gay rights organizations in the country, released last year a campaign critical of Pence’s policies, Chad Griffin, president of the organization, said:

“Mike Pence has made a career out of attacking the rights and equal dignity of LGBTQ people, women and other marginalized communities. Now as vice president, he poses one of the greatest threats to equality in the history of our movement. With the world distracted by Donald Trump’s scandal-ridden White House, Mike Pence’s nefarious agenda has been allowed to fly under the radar for too long."

But advancing that agenda is going to get tougher with the new Congress. The 2018 midterms ushered in the largest number of LGBT lawmakers in Congress. Democrats are already pushing proposals making discriminating against gay people illegal, politicians vision and values on issues related to the LGBT community. These issues are increasingly likely to be front and center during the 2020 presidential election.