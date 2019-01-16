

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference outside a diner in Troy, N.Y., on Wednesday, a day after she announced her exploratory committee for a White House run. (Juana Summers/AP)

On Tuesday evening, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) became the latest Democrat to announce her intention to seek her party’s nomination for the presidency in 2020. She did so the same way John McCain did in 2007, appearing on a late-night talk show to inform the world that she was in it to win it.

If recent history is any guide, she has an uphill climb. Not because of her policy positions or anything as critical as that. It’s just that this is awfully early for a successful presidential nomination campaign to begin.

At the outset, we will admit that using recent history as a guide to presidential predictions is . . . fraught. There’s a well-known XKCD comic that shows how the limited number of presidents makes it easy to establish precedents that, to the point of any individual election, have never been broken. Here, we’ll look at only a subset of even that limited number, so we recommend you not necessarily use this article as a guide to making your own presidential bid.

Let’s begin by looking at the candidates who’ve run since 2000. Here is the duration of the candidacy of each (excluding incumbents), from announcement to withdrawal.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

First, you’ll notice how former Maryland congressman John Delaney’s 2020 bid sticks out a bit; he has been a candidate for more than a year already. In the interest of fairness, though, that’s less time than the incumbent has been running. President Trump filed for reelection on the day of his inauguration.

You’ll also probably notice how the candidates who’ve declared in this cycle are declaring quite a bit earlier than in 2012 or 2016. In part, that’s probably a function of how many candidates are expected; hopefuls such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are clearly hoping to solidify support and staff and, perhaps, edge out some possible competitors who might be wavering on whether to throw their hats into the ring.

If we break out the announcements into 10-day chunks, the earliness of the existing 2020 Democrats stands out. Compare it, for example, with the purple bars below that indicate when 2016 candidates, Democrats and Republicans, announced their candidacies.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Candidates in 2008 declared the earliest on average over the past 20 years, about 630 days before the election. The latest was in 2004, when candidates waited, on average, until 492 days out.

Of course, this is also an unfair comparison, because we don’t know who else will jump into the 2020 nominating contest. If no other Democrat runs — a situation that is . . . unlikely — this would be the earliest a field announced its intention to run since 2000 and probably ever. But other Democrats are likely to keep announcing for months to come.

So let’s instead look at when nominees have declared. You probably noticed on the chart above that the eventual nominee of each party declared relatively late in the process — or, at least, later than now. We can break out those announcements relative to the year before the election, like so.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Four of the eight nominees, including two of the three eventual winners, declared in June. The exception is Barack Obama, who declared in early February 2007. (That year, Hillary Clinton, presumed by many to be the eventual nominee, announced even earlier.) What spurred Obama’s success, though, probably wasn’t really the time at which he announced but his campaign’s ability to read the primary calendar and capture the delegates needed for the nomination.

Perhaps Gillibrand will be the next Obama, setting a new benchmark for jumping in early and then cruising to a general-election victory. This extremely small sample of data suggests waiting until a few months from now. Specifically, five months. Both Al Gore in 1999 and Donald Trump in 2015 announced on June 16. (George W. Bush announced two days before Gore.)

Or perhaps Delaney will set a new standard entirely and, the day after his inauguration in 2021, 14 Republicans will announce their challenges in 2024.