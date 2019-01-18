

Late Thursday night, BuzzFeed published a story alleging that President Trump directed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a proposed Moscow project.

Democrats responded immediately to this bombshell, calling for a full investigation. Some argued that the offense, if true, would be grounds for impeachment. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the Intelligence Committee, called the allegation “the most serious to date.”

Republicans? Not so much. So far, the Republicans who’ve said anything are regular Trump defenders such as Rudy Giuliani and Newt Gingrich.

Giuliani, currently serving as one of Trump’s lawyers and television surrogates, tweeted: “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

On Fox News, Gingrich dismissed the story by attacking BuzzFeed as “the equivalent of those tabloids you buy at the grocery store on the way out that introduce you to Martians.”

“To take BuzzFeed seriously is a sign how desperate we are for news,” he said. (BuzzFeed has won many awards and recognition for its reporting, including a Pulitzer nomination.)

Gingrich, notably, was speaker of the House when Republicans voted to impeach Bill Clinton for obstruction of justice. He’s rejected the idea that Trump could be impeached on the same charges.

So far, no Republican lawmakers currently serving in Congress have weighed in. (We’ll be updating this post if and when statements start rolling out, so if you see one, please email us.)

When congressional Republicans do respond (and inevitably, they’ll have to say something), expect them to point to Cohen as an untrustworthy source, since he’s going to jail, in part because he lied to Congress. After Cohen was sentenced in December, Sen, Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) mused to reporters: “To what extent do you want to put confidence in what a liar says?”

But if it’s true that Cohen committed perjury at the direction of the president, it’s going to be very hard for congressional Republicans to say Cohen did wrong and the president did not.