

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen testifies to a House Judiciary Committee in December. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)

A Democratic senator requested on Friday that the FBI open a perjury investigation into Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, accusing her of lying about the Trump administration’s family separation policy during sworn testimony to Congress.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon released a previously undisclosed memo on Thursday from high-level officials at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice in 2017 that outlined policy options to deal with illegal immigration at the border. The second item on the list is a policy to “separate family units." The memo also notes that an upshot of such policies will be the “substantial deterrent effect.”

Nielsen has long denied that there was a policy to separate families; during testimony in front of Congress in December she said, "We’ve never had a policy for family separation.”

[‘Deleted’ families: What went wrong with Trump’s family-separation effort]

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

“Compelling new evidence has emerged revealing that high-level Department of Homeland Security officials were secretly and actively developing a new policy and legal framework for separating families as far back as December 2017," Merkley wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. "In light of these conflicting facts, the FBI should immediately investigate whether Secretary Nielsen’s statements violate 18 U.S. Code § 1621, 18 U.S.C § 1001, or any other relevant federal statutes that prohibit perjury and false statements to Congress.”

The federal government separated nearly 3,000 children from their parents last year after creating a “zero tolerance” immigration policy, in which undocumented adults who crossed the border were prosecuted criminally, necessitating the removal of their children. The practice drew wide outcry across the country last summer before being halted by a federal judge.

Nielsen sought to blame the media for the crisis that ensued over the issue.

“This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive,” she said in a statement on Twitter in June. “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period."

The memo makes clear that administration officials had an idea of the backlash the policies around families at the border would create.

“Advocacy groups are aware that this policy shift may occur and therefore are seeking to identify families who have been separated in order to bring a class-action lawsuit,” it read.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has mused in recent months about reviving the practice, saying he believed it to be an effective deterrent to people from crossing the border illegally.

Earlier this week, a report from the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, which has been responsible for caring for the children after they are separated, said that thousands more children than were previously reported were probably taken from their parents or guardians by immigration agents since President Trump took office.

“Although previous administrations also separated minors at the border in some instances — usually when they suspected the child was smuggled, or if the parent appeared unfit — the report said the practice appears far more common under Trump and began nearly a year before administration officials publicly acknowledged it,” The Post’s Amy Goldstein reported.

