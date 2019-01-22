

Before the government partially shut down at the end of last year, President Trump famously said he would be “proud” to own the closure on to secure funding for a wall at the southern border (something he long-promised would be paid for by Mexico).

But Trump’s obsession with the wall has now come at the expense of some of his other priorities. The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history and now in its 32nd day, is disrupting the work of federal agencies responsible for upholding or implementing his agenda.

Here are the ways Trump is undermining his own agenda with this shutdown:

1. Immigration

Ironically, even as Trump shuts the government down over immigration, he is undermining other immigration policies. Border patrol officers, who Trump often says lack resources to deal with the migrant “crisis” at the border are currently working without pay. Immigration judges who hear asylum cases are furloughed, adding to an already historic backlog of people waiting in limbo to find out whether they can stay in the United States or will be sent home. The E-verify system that employers use to determine the legal status of job applicants is down. And Trump administration immigration policies held up in court are stalled due to court orders postponing cases as a result of the shutdown limiting resources.

2. Economy

Trump ran for president on the premise that his business background made him the right person to grow the economy and create jobs. But the shutdown is now harming the government in myriad ways that will only worsen as the closure continues. About 800,000 federal workers and thousands more contractors are not getting paid, which limits their consumption of goods and their ability to pay their bills on time. The White House’s own Council of Economic Advisers says the shutdown reduces quarterly GDP by roughly one-tenth of one percent each week, a benchmark Trump often uses to tout economic strength. The Commerce Department is not releasing economic data that analysts and investors rely on for their decision making. Small businesses can’t apply for loans. The Securities and Exchange Commission may be delayed in approving IPOs, mergers and market oversight. And consumer confidence is now at its lowest point of the Trump presidency.

3. Legislative victories

Two of Trump’s key legislative achievements of his first two years were passages of a criminal-justice bill and a package of bills to address the opioid crisis. But the shutdown may slow or halt implementation of some aspects of those laws. For instance, potentially thousands of federal prisoners who would be eligible for early release under the new criminal justice law are now in limbo. The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy is mostly empty, which coordinates drug policy and oversees several grant programs.

4. 2020 Election

Trump’s reelection is nearly two years away, but that doesn’t mean this shutdown won’t have electoral consequences. Most Americans blame Trump for the shutdown, and the longer it goes on and the worse the pain is for Americans, the better the chance is that it could be a factor come November 2020. When Republicans shut down the government in 2013 over Obamacare funding, they ended up keeping the House in the midterm elections the following year and regained the majority in the Senate, suggesting shutdowns may not be top of mind for voters. But there is some indication that it’s hurting Trump more with his voters this time. An NPR-PBS NewsHour-Maris poll conducted last week found a quarter of Trump’s 2016 voters aren’t sure if they’ll vote for him again. Trump has held strong on his border wall funding for fear of upsetting his base, but the longer the shutdown drags on, the more he risks losing his less ardent supporters in the process.