A week after it first flared, the State of the Union row between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is back on. The latest escalation: a letter from Trump declaring that he will give the speech Tuesday, over her objections.

“I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives.”

The letter sets the stage for a potentially high-profile and fraught standoff. And perhaps most intriguing: It puts Trump in the position of making good on a very big promise if Pelosi won’t budge. Is he really going to show up to try to deliver a speech he hasn’t been invited to give — and risk being turned away? Or does he let Pelosi win? Either option carries with it the potential for real embarrassment.

As my colleague Colby summed it up: Legally speaking, Trump has no right to deliver the speech in the House chamber. The Constitution says only that a president must provide an update on the state of the country. This used to be done in writing (an option Pelosi helpfully suggested in her letter to Trump last week). Congress can provide the chamber and has for more than 100 years, but it must be done through a joint resolution. Pelosi earlier this month invited Trump to deliver the speech, but such a resolution has been neither taken up nor passed.

It’s worth noting that Pelosi hasn’t technically uninvited Trump. In her letter last week, she merely suggested a postponement (or a written version) because of security concerns related to the shutdown. Trump is essentially daring her to follow through.

But ever since Democrats won back the House in November, Pelosi has shown she won’t exactly back down from a fight. In fact, this is a fight she started. To give in now and just schedule the speech would be a pretty clear capitulation to Trump. He will have said, “I’m delivering the speech,” and she will have effectively said, “Okay, nevermind about all that stuff I said before.” With Democrats in control of the shutdown battle, it’s tough to see how she would do that, unless they reach some kind of compromise for the purpose of de-escalating the whole thing.

So let’s assume for the purposes of argument that she says no dice. What do you do if you’re Trump? Do you show up to deliver the speech and risk being turned away by the sergeant-at-arms? To do so would be to run afoul of the law. And even if it worked, it would mean delivering a speech to a chamber that might be empty or include no Democrats.

The alternative — and much more likely — outcome seems to be that Trump just doesn’t show up. But that would mean Pelosi had called his bluff. Trump’s letter makes clear he will show up, so he has set that expectation.

To back down on this would be a pretty striking move for both main parties involved, especially given that everyone is looking for a sign of weakness in the other side’s shutdown resolve. But something’s got to give, and it’s got to give by Tuesday.