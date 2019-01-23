

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives to speak to the members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Early Monday morning, on a federal holiday, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) threw her hat into the ring for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. The timing was unusual: Even before the sun was up in her home state, she was on TV making her announcement — on a day when one might assume that people were more likely to be sleeping in.

By one metric, it worked.

Harris already had some stiff competition for the nomination. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made her announcement on New Year’s Eve, itself a rather odd time to do so. While political observers are quite familiar with Warren, 22 percent of respondents in a December CNN-SSRS poll said they didn’t know enough about her to have formed an opinion. And what do people who don’t know much about something do? They turn to Google.

Google’s Trends tool shows that search interest in Warren spiked on the day of her announcement.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

What were people curious about? Over the past month, the top subjects about which people were searching for more information about Warren include her heritage (that is, the question of any Native American heritage) and a video she filmed in which she drinks a beer. The locations where she drew the most interest? Massachusetts, D.C., New Hampshire and Iowa.

On Jan. 11, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced her own bid. She actually generated more search interest than Warren on the day after her announcement (which came during an evening program on CNN). That quickly faded.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

The most interest in Gabbard came in Hawaii and D.C., with people looking for more information on her views on Syria.

On Jan. 12, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro formally entered the race. His announcement generated less search interest, perhaps in part because he’d made clear in mid-December that he was forming an exploratory committee.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

The most interest he saw was in D.C. and his home state of Texas. People looking for information about him wanted to learn more about his wife and his (twin) brother.

On Jan. 15, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced her candidacy on “The Late Show.” The next day, she saw her peak in search interest — trailing Warren and Gabbard.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Among the top search topics were her age and her net worth. Interest was highest in D.C. and New York.

Then came Harris.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

People wanted to know about her husband; the places in which she was most searched included D.C. (as you might have expected) and Vermont. California was fourth.

How much interest did Harris see? That spike was twice the peak that Gabbard saw on the day after her announcement.

In fact, search interest for Harris briefly surpassed search interest in President Trump, who has consistently dominated Google searches since he jumped into politics. His peak over the past week came during his speech on Saturday.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

(The Google tool only goes back exactly seven days, so it’s likely that Gillibrand saw more search interest earlier in the day on Jan. 16 than is shown on the graph.)

That’s the sort of splash that candidates want to make. There are a lot of other factors that come into play when determining how much attention a launch will get and a lot of other metrics worth considering when evaluating a launch’s success. (Harris, for example, announced that she’d raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours after her launch.)

It’s clear, though, that announcing on a federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, pointedly — was not a roadblock to attracting public attention.