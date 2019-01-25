

Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on May 12, 2017. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg News)

Before dawn Friday, President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone joined an ignominious (and apparently growing) list: people charged with federal crimes after investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It is by now hackneyed to point out that Trump’s repeated insistence that the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is a “witch hunt” has been undercut substantially by the investigation’s productivity. But it’s probably worth noting the breadth of those charges and the number of individuals swept up in both that probe and a related one undertaken by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Here is each charge, its status and how it relates to the campaign. “SCO” refers to the special counsel’s office; “SDNY” to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District.

Trump campaign staff

The individuals who faced the most charges were Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his longtime business partner and deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates. A number of charges originally filed by the special counsel against them were later dropped after guilty pleas were made to fewer counts. (“FARA” is the Foreign Agents Registration Act.)

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition Paul Manafort Campaign chairman Conspiracy against the U.S. SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Conspiracy to commit witness tampering SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Bank fraud SCO 2 Convicted Failure to report foreign bank accounts SCO 1 Convicted False tax returns SCO 5 Convicted Conspiracy to obstruct justice SCO 1 Dropped Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Dropped Obstruction of justice SCO 1 Dropped Making false statements SCO 1 Dropped Filing false FARA statements SCO 1 Dropped Unregistered agent of a foreign principal SCO 1 Dropped Bank fraud conspiracy SCO 5 Dropped Rick Gates Deputy campaign chairman Conspiracy against the U.S. SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Bank fraud SCO 4 Dropped Bank fraud conspiracy SCO 5 Dropped Failure to report foreign bank accounts SCO 3 Dropped False tax returns SCO 5 Dropped Assisting in preparation of false tax documents SCO 5 Dropped False amended tax returns SCO 1 Dropped Michael Flynn National security adviser Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty George Papadopoulos Campaign adviser Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty

Papadopoulos served a brief prison sentence and is now free.

Trump advisers and allies

Both Stone and Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen were only indirectly connected to the campaign.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition Roger Stone Adviser Obstruction of proceeding SCO 1 Indicted Making false statements SCO 5 Indicted Witness tampering SCO 1 Indicted Michael Cohen Personal attorney Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Making false statements SDNY 1 Pleaded guilty Tax evasion SDNY 5 Pleaded guilty Campaign finance violations SDNY 2 Pleaded guilty

Others

A few individuals tangentially related to campaign staff or to other accused individuals have face charges obtained by Mueller’s team.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition Konstantin Kilimnik Business partner of Manafort and Gates Conspiracy to obstruct justice SCO 1 Indicted Alex van der Zwaan Attorney who worked with Manafort and Gates Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty Richard Pinedo Facilitated transactions related to Russian efforts Identity fraud SCO 1 Pleaded guilty

Van der Zwaan served a brief prison sentence and was subsequently deported.

Russian individuals and organizations

The bulk of the charges brought by Mueller’s team involve Russian nationals and organizations accused of facilitating a social-media influence effort during the campaign and the hacking of Democratic Party and campaign email accounts and networks. The hacking is alleged to have been conducted by the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, generally referred to as GRU.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition Viktor Netyksho Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Boris Antonov Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Dmitriy Badin Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Ivan Yermakov Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Aleksey Lukashev Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Sergey Mogachev Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Nikolay Kozachek Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Pavel Yershov Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Artem Malyshev Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Aleksandr Osadchuk Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Aleksey Potemkin Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted Anatoliy Kovalev Alleged GRU agent Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Internet Research Agency Organization that led social media effort Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Concord Management Company accused of funding effort Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Concord Catering Company accused of funding effort Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Yevgeniy Prigozhin Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Mikhail Bystrov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Mikhail Burchik Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Aleksandra Krylova Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Anna Bogacheva Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Sergey Polozov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Maria Bovda Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Robert Bovda Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Vadim Podkopaev Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Dzheykhun Aslanov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted Gleb Vasilchenko Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted Irina Kaverzina Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted Vladimir Venkov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted

It’s not clear whether any of the above identified individuals will face trial for the charges they face. Concord Management has been battling Mueller’s team in court.

Mueller’s probe has been underway for about 20 months. In that time, the probe has obtained indictments against 26 Russians and six individuals who worked for or closely with Trump’s 2016 campaign, sent two people to prison and possibly recovered enough in damages to pay for itself.

It’s also very unlikely that Stone’s arrest is the culmination of that work.