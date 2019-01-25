Before dawn Friday, President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone joined an ignominious (and apparently growing) list: people charged with federal crimes after investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
It is by now hackneyed to point out that Trump’s repeated insistence that the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is a “witch hunt” has been undercut substantially by the investigation’s productivity. But it’s probably worth noting the breadth of those charges and the number of individuals swept up in both that probe and a related one undertaken by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Here is each charge, its status and how it relates to the campaign. “SCO” refers to the special counsel’s office; “SDNY” to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District.
Trump campaign staff
The individuals who faced the most charges were Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his longtime business partner and deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates. A number of charges originally filed by the special counsel against them were later dropped after guilty pleas were made to fewer counts. (“FARA” is the Foreign Agents Registration Act.)
|Name
|Role
|Charges
|By
|Counts
|Disposition
|Paul Manafort
|Campaign chairman
|Conspiracy against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Conspiracy to commit witness tampering
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Bank fraud
|SCO
|2
|Convicted
|Failure to report foreign bank accounts
|SCO
|1
|Convicted
|False tax returns
|SCO
|5
|Convicted
|Conspiracy to obstruct justice
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Obstruction of justice
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Filing false FARA statements
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Unregistered agent of a foreign principal
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Bank fraud conspiracy
|SCO
|5
|Dropped
|Rick Gates
|Deputy campaign chairman
|Conspiracy against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Bank fraud
|SCO
|4
|Dropped
|Bank fraud conspiracy
|SCO
|5
|Dropped
|Failure to report foreign bank accounts
|SCO
|3
|Dropped
|False tax returns
|SCO
|5
|Dropped
|Assisting in preparation of false tax documents
|SCO
|5
|Dropped
|False amended tax returns
|SCO
|1
|Dropped
|Michael Flynn
|National security adviser
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|George Papadopoulos
|Campaign adviser
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
Papadopoulos served a brief prison sentence and is now free.
Trump advisers and allies
Both Stone and Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen were only indirectly connected to the campaign.
|Name
|Role
|Charges
|By
|Counts
|Disposition
|Roger Stone
|Adviser
|Obstruction of proceeding
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Making false statements
|SCO
|5
|Indicted
|Witness tampering
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Michael Cohen
|Personal attorney
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Making false statements
|SDNY
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Tax evasion
|SDNY
|5
|Pleaded guilty
|Campaign finance violations
|SDNY
|2
|Pleaded guilty
Others
A few individuals tangentially related to campaign staff or to other accused individuals have face charges obtained by Mueller’s team.
|Name
|Role
|Charges
|By
|Counts
|Disposition
|Konstantin Kilimnik
|Business partner of Manafort and Gates
|Conspiracy to obstruct justice
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Alex van der Zwaan
|Attorney who worked with Manafort and Gates
|Making false statements
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
|Richard Pinedo
|Facilitated transactions related to Russian efforts
|Identity fraud
|SCO
|1
|Pleaded guilty
Van der Zwaan served a brief prison sentence and was subsequently deported.
Russian individuals and organizations
The bulk of the charges brought by Mueller’s team involve Russian nationals and organizations accused of facilitating a social-media influence effort during the campaign and the hacking of Democratic Party and campaign email accounts and networks. The hacking is alleged to have been conducted by the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, generally referred to as GRU.
|Name
|Role
|Charges
|By
|Counts
|Disposition
|Viktor Netyksho
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Boris Antonov
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Dmitriy Badin
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Ivan Yermakov
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Aleksey Lukashev
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Sergey Mogachev
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Nikolay Kozachek
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Pavel Yershov
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Artem Malyshev
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Aleksandr Osadchuk
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Aleksey Potemkin
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to launder money
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|8
|Indicted
|Anatoliy Kovalev
|Alleged GRU agent
|Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Internet Research Agency
|Organization that led social media effort
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Concord Management
|Company accused of funding effort
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Concord Catering
|Company accused of funding effort
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Yevgeniy Prigozhin
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Mikhail Bystrov
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Mikhail Burchik
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aleksandra Krylova
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Anna Bogacheva
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Sergey Polozov
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Maria Bovda
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Robert Bovda
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Vadim Podkopaev
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Dzheykhun Aslanov
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|6
|Indicted
|Gleb Vasilchenko
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|6
|Indicted
|Irina Kaverzina
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|6
|Indicted
|Vladimir Venkov
|Alleged IRA employee
|Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
|SCO
|1
|Indicted
|Aggravated identity theft
|SCO
|6
|Indicted
It’s not clear whether any of the above identified individuals will face trial for the charges they face. Concord Management has been battling Mueller’s team in court.
Mueller’s probe has been underway for about 20 months. In that time, the probe has obtained indictments against 26 Russians and six individuals who worked for or closely with Trump’s 2016 campaign, sent two people to prison and possibly recovered enough in damages to pay for itself.
It’s also very unlikely that Stone’s arrest is the culmination of that work.