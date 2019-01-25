Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on May 12, 2017. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg News)
Before dawn Friday, President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone joined an ignominious (and apparently growing) list: people charged with federal crimes after investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It is by now hackneyed to point out that Trump’s repeated insistence that the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is a “witch hunt” has been undercut substantially by the investigation’s productivity. But it’s probably worth noting the breadth of those charges and the number of individuals swept up in both that probe and a related one undertaken by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Here is each charge, its status and how it relates to the campaign. “SCO” refers to the special counsel’s office; “SDNY” to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District.

Trump campaign staff

The individuals who faced the most charges were Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his longtime business partner and deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates. A number of charges originally filed by the special counsel against them were later dropped after guilty pleas were made to fewer counts. (“FARA” is the Foreign Agents Registration Act.)

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition
Paul Manafort Campaign chairman Conspiracy against the U.S. SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Conspiracy to commit witness tampering     SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Bank fraud SCO 2 Convicted
Failure to report foreign bank accounts SCO 1 Convicted
False tax returns SCO 5 Convicted
Conspiracy to obstruct justice SCO 1 Dropped
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Dropped
Obstruction of justice SCO 1 Dropped
Making false statements SCO 1 Dropped
Filing false FARA statements SCO 1 Dropped
Unregistered agent of a foreign principal SCO 1 Dropped
Bank fraud conspiracy SCO 5 Dropped
Rick Gates Deputy campaign chairman Conspiracy against the U.S. SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Bank fraud SCO 4 Dropped
Bank fraud conspiracy SCO 5 Dropped
Failure to report foreign bank accounts SCO 3 Dropped
False tax returns SCO 5 Dropped
Assisting in preparation of false tax documents SCO 5 Dropped
False amended tax returns SCO 1 Dropped
Michael Flynn National security adviser Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
George Papadopoulos Campaign adviser Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty

Papadopoulos served a brief prison sentence and is now free.

Trump advisers and allies

Both Stone and Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen were only indirectly connected to the campaign.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition
Roger Stone Adviser Obstruction of proceeding SCO 1 Indicted
Making false statements SCO 5 Indicted
Witness tampering SCO 1 Indicted
Michael Cohen Personal attorney Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Making false statements SDNY 1 Pleaded guilty
Tax evasion SDNY 5 Pleaded guilty
Campaign finance violations SDNY 2 Pleaded guilty

Others

A few individuals tangentially related to campaign staff or to other accused individuals have face charges obtained by Mueller’s team.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition
Konstantin Kilimnik Business partner of Manafort and Gates Conspiracy to obstruct justice SCO 1 Indicted
Alex van der Zwaan Attorney who worked with Manafort and Gates Making false statements SCO 1 Pleaded guilty
Richard Pinedo Facilitated transactions related to Russian efforts Identity fraud SCO 1 Pleaded guilty

Van der Zwaan served a brief prison sentence and was subsequently deported.

Russian individuals and organizations

The bulk of the charges brought by Mueller’s team involve Russian nationals and organizations accused of facilitating a social-media influence effort during the campaign and the hacking of Democratic Party and campaign email accounts and networks. The hacking is alleged to have been conducted by the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, generally referred to as GRU.

Name Role Charges By Counts Disposition
Viktor Netyksho Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Boris Antonov Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Dmitriy Badin Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Ivan Yermakov Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Aleksey Lukashev Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Sergey Mogachev Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Nikolay Kozachek Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Pavel Yershov Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Artem Malyshev Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Aleksandr Osadchuk Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Aleksey Potemkin Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to launder money SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 8 Indicted
Anatoliy Kovalev Alleged GRU agent  Conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Internet Research Agency Organization that led social media effort Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Concord Management Company accused of funding effort  Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Concord Catering Company accused of funding effort  Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Yevgeniy Prigozhin Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Mikhail Bystrov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Mikhail Burchik Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Aleksandra Krylova Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Anna Bogacheva Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Sergey Polozov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Maria Bovda Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Robert Bovda Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Vadim Podkopaev Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Dzheykhun Aslanov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted
Gleb Vasilchenko Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted
Irina Kaverzina Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted
Vladimir Venkov Alleged IRA employee Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. SCO 1 Indicted
Aggravated identity theft SCO 6 Indicted

It’s not clear whether any of the above identified individuals will face trial for the charges they face. Concord Management has been battling Mueller’s team in court.

Mueller’s probe has been underway for about 20 months. In that time, the probe has obtained indictments against 26 Russians and six individuals who worked for or closely with Trump’s 2016 campaign, sent two people to prison and possibly recovered enough in damages to pay for itself.

It’s also very unlikely that Stone’s arrest is the culmination of that work.