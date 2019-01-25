

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House on Jan. 25. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump and his administration have crafted two rhetorical get-out-of-jail-free cards for themselves on issues related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The first is a sweeping denial of “collusion,” a vague term without a real legal definition that allows nearly anything to be excluded from its boundaries. Donald Trump Jr. accepting a meeting with a Russian lawyer predicated on getting dirt from the Russian government? Per the White House, that’s not collusion, because of reasons. Collusion is a garment that’s constantly being tailored and narrowed, and, as such, the president remains apart from it.

The other cropped up Friday morning, after the arrest of former Trump adviser and confidant Roger Stone.

“This has nothing to do with the president,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters, “and certainly nothing to do with the White House.”

That line — “This has nothing to do with us” — comes up over and over again in the White House’s dismissals of new bad news. As with “collusion,” it seems like a stretch to try to draw a clear line separating a guy who was involved in Trump’s campaign from the start, who allegedly was tasked by a Trump campaign official to learn what WikiLeaks knew in July 2016 and who later allegedly lied to congressional investigators about his communications. Stone clearly has something to do with Trump, and, by extension, has something to do with the White House.

Do the Stone indictments show malfeasance by the White House or by Trump personally? No, not directly. But claiming there’s no link is about as believable as saying that no one with the Trump campaign worked with Russian interests.

Again, this is a go-to line for Sanders and other White House staffers. Among the things that have been declared to have nothing to do with Trump or his administration are the following. (All quotes are contemporaneous.)

January 2017: A reported meeting between a Russian and Erik Prince, an informal adviser to Trump.

The meeting occurred before Trump’s inauguration. Former press secretary Sean Spicer declared that it had “nothing to do with President Trump.”

October 2017: Indictments obtained by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III against former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates.

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president and has nothing to do with the president’s campaign or his campaign activity,” Sanders told reporters.

February 2018: A new indictment against Manafort.

“This indictment has nothing to do with the White House or the president,” White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp said on Fox News.

Hers was a twofer: “As you know, we have been cooperative with the special counsel. As we continue to see, there’s no evidence of collusion, no evidence of wrongdoing.”

May 2018: Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s leveraging access to Trump to get consulting gigs from companies.

“I think that would be up to those individuals who make the decision to hire someone, just the same way that the companies that you work for make the decision to determine whether or not they think that you’re qualified to serve in a position,” Sanders said. “That’s the decision of an independent company and has nothing to do with the White House.”

July 2018: Russian interference efforts.

These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why. Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

August 2018: Manafort’s conviction on various charges.

“The Manafort case doesn’t involve the president, doesn’t involve his campaign, and has nothing to do with the White House,” Sanders said.

Cohen’s guilty pleas on the same day.

“Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal doesn’t mean that implicates the president in anything,” Sanders said, though the pleas did indeed implicate Trump. “The president in this matter has done nothing wrong and there are no charges against him.”

September 2018: Manafort’s guilty plea.

“The activities that he is said to — and, again, we’ll let the court make that determination — to have engaged in don’t have anything to do with the president,” Sanders said.

Mueller’s indictments broadly.

“Nothing to do with the president, though, and I think that’s important to note,” Sanders said on “Good Morning America.”

December 2018: Revelations that Manafort lied to the special counsel’s office.

“The government’s filing in Mr. Manafort’s case says absolutely nothing about the president,” Sanders said. “It says even less about collusion and is devoted almost entirely to lobbying-related issues.”

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s false statements to investigators.

“We’re disputing any actions he engaged in had nothing to do with the president,” Sanders said. “Maybe he did do those things but that doesn’t have anything to do with the president directly.”

This last example is particularly curious. Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about conversations he’d had with the Russian ambassador during the Trump transition. Flynn and the ambassador discussed sanctions that the Obama administration was imposing on Russia in response to the interference effort and Flynn asked that Russia not reciprocate. They didn’t, earning a tweet of praise from Trump.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Flynn’s actions, Sanders said last month, had nothing to do with the president directly. Just as she said Friday that the Stone indictments didn’t.