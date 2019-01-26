

Pundit Ann Coulter, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 10, 2012, in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter had high hopes for President Trump, anointing him an “emperor god” and writing a book, “In Trump We Trust,” celebrating his White House bid.

Central to the appeal for Coulter were the candidate’s hard-line views on immigration, including a wall on the border with Mexico.

A lot can change in just over two years.

“He promised something for 18 months and he lied about it,” Coulter told HBO host Bill Maher on Friday, not long after Trump signed a stopgap measure to temporarily reopen the government without including any funds for the wall, once again subverting his central campaign promise.

Earlier in the segment, Maher questioned Coulter on her initial support for the president: “You voted for him, Donald Trump, and now you’re finding out he’s a lying con man. What was your first clue?”

Coulter shot back: “Okay, I’m a very stupid girl, fine.”

[‘Prisoner of his own impulse’: Inside Trump’s reversal to end shutdown without wall]

Coulter was among the prominent Republicans who criticized Trump last month when he showed signs of conceding to Democrats to avoid a shutdown. He then reversed course, aggressively pursuing the border wall as the only solution to the impasse.

But now that Trump has reopened the government without funding for the wall, Coulter and other conservatives have vented their frustrations over a risky bid that eroded support for Trump.

“Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush,” Coulter said Friday on Twitter. “As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

Tomi Lahren, a Fox Nation host, tweeted that Trump allowed “Nancy to walk all over him,” referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “It’s President Trump, not President Pelosi. Act like it. #BuildThatWall,” she added.

[‘Trump caves’ or ‘Genius’: Right wing splits after Trump ends shutdown with no wall funding]

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who described himself as an “an animated, energetic supporter of this president,” conceded that Pelosi “has just whipped the president of the United States.”

“It will be perceived as such on every television monitor and screen in the country and to deny it is to escape from reality,” he said.

On his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson left most of the opining about Trump’s shutdown deal to his guests, adding that “you know what erodes your popularity with the public? Weakness.”

Coulter has not won support from all conservatives for her anti-Trump broadsides. Speaking on Fox Radio, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee criticized her messaging.

“She’s never had to be in the position of having to sit down and work through something to a solution,” Huckabee said. “I have, and the president’s in that position.”

Abby Ohlheiser, Eli Rosenberg and Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

