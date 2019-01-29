When President Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to negotiate a border security deal, he left open the possibility of another government shutdown.

On Sunday, Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting chief of staff, said the president isn’t bluffing. “He is willing to do whatever it takes to secure the border,” Mulvaney said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He does take this very seriously.”

Is that a real risk or just an empty threat to drive congressional negotiators to act? Here’s the case for either.

The government shuts down again.

The lawmakers assigned to the conference committee have the unenviable task of figuring out how to address border security and other immigration policies in a way that will appease both the White House and Democrats, who control the House. Three weeks is not nearly enough time to come up with a deal on a subject that has evaded Congress for decades.

Even Trump is dubious that Congress can pull together a deal he’d accept. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he put the odds at less than 50-50. He also said he probably won’t accept anything less than $5.7 billion for a physical barrier at the border. And he reaffirmed that another government shutdown is “certainly an option.”

The appeal of a shutdown makes sense for Trump. The president faced a lot of criticism from his base for blinking first on the shutdown. The same people who convinced him to hold firm and allow the government to partially close are now furious that he relented. In turn, he’s furious about the narrative that emerged from the shutdown that Democrats were victorious and that he lost badly. A shutdown would be unproductive, but it’s not out of the question that Trump does it again to save face with his base. But then the question becomes, to what end?

No way will there be another shutdown.

Republicans emerged from the longest shutdown in American history bruised and battered. By its final days, it was clear their resolve was shaken and Trump couldn’t depend on their defending the shutdown in the name of border security for much longer. Now that the House and the Senate reopened the government by unanimous consent — meaning no one objected — it will be almost impossible for Republicans to say that they can’t fund the government without border wall money come the Feb. 15 deadline. Even if Trump didn’t learn from the last one and refuses to sign another continuing resolution, Congress might well have another votes to override his veto to keep the government funded.

So what will happen in this scenario? There are three possibilities. Here they are, ranked from least likely to most.