In a period of 27 hours last week, Donald Trump did what he has done time and time again as president: He caved.

Though the president routinely touts his abilities as a dealmaker, he often gives in when pressed, examples of which you can see in the video above. From the war in Afghanistan to his family separation policy to threats to close the southern border, Trump will often float policy proposals with little strategy for how to implement them, then surrender when the proposals flounder.

FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver noted as much in analyzing Trump’s shutdown reversal:

“Trump has no sense for which battles to pick and seemingly little awareness of his own unpopularity and the consequences it has for the presidency. Moreover, although Trump sometimes seems to realize when he has gotten himself into a no-win position, he doesn’t recognize how often his own decisions are responsible for putting him there.”

Indeed, hours before ending the longest shutdown in history, Trump insisted publicly he would not cave while acknowledging privately he was getting “crushed.”

And even as Trump touts his dealmaking strength, many indicators point to a weak president failing to dictate an agenda, articulate consistent positions or build consensus.

It has made negotiating with Trump difficult for Democrats and Republicans. But looked at through the lens of Silver’s poker analogy, it perhaps made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s shutdown negotiations with Trump easier.

As Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said to Politico of the California Democrat after the shutdown ended: “She’s not one to bluff.”