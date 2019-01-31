There are two new books out about President Trump, and both are written by people who 1) were actually in the room and 2) are broadly sympathetic to Trump but critical of his administration.

Trump has reserved most of his ire for former staff member Cliff Sims. But Chris Christie’s faint praise of Trump in recent days might be the most damning.

The former N.J. governor and Trump transition team leader, like Sims, threads the needle of saying nice things about his party’s president and what he’s been able to accomplish, while not pretending this has all gone swimmingly. But doing that via a written manuscript is one thing; making it convincing while speaking off the cuff and answering questions is quite another. And at times, Christie’s truly faint praise of Trump has come through.

In an interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, Christie swilled tequila and said he believed he would have been a better president than Trump. Perhaps that’s a reflection of his own ego more than a judgment of Trump. Fair enough.

But while that exchange has gotten the most attention, another one might be more illustrative:

COLBERT: Do you regret -- CHRISTIE: No. COLBERT: -- getting Donald Trump -- helping him get elected? CHRISTIE: I made a decision at the time I thought he was going to win the nomination after I dropped out, and that I preferred him to Hillary Clinton. That’s why I made the decision. It wasn’t a whole lot more complicated than that. I still agree with what his policies are more than I agree with Hillary Clinton’s. Listen, he has turned the Republican Party into something different than when I started to run for president.

This is not, “He’s been a great president.” This is, “He was the better option.” Oh, and also, “He has changed things” — without saying those things are particularly great.

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham picked up on that and pressed Christie on it Wednesday night, asking whether the changes Trump has wrought are good or bad for the GOP.

Christie again could have simply said, “good,” but he went a different route:

CHRISTIE: In some ways good and in some ways bad, from my perspective. In the good ways he’s turned it, I think his toughness on China has been something that the party needed for quite some time, and I think his continued efforts in that regard. His continued efforts and trade in general I think are good and he’s gotten much better deal with Canada and Mexico than we had before. And I think he’ll achieve the same things with the E.U. and Japan. I think he’s been better for us in terms of our regulatory policy and has put more focus than we were putting on one we control Congress and could have done more there too on regulatory issues. Now, in the places where I disagree, I think there are times, in foreign policy where he asked impulsively. You know, whether it’s discussions about Syria and the crosscurrents that involved there. I think he should take a more deliberative approach. I think he is now taking a more deliberative approach. But, listen, in the main, I would say he’s made a party better because he won. He beat Hillary Clinton.

Again, it all comes back to not how good Trump is, but how his defeat of Clinton was vital.

Ingraham pressed Trump again:

INGRAHAM: So, look, I asked you whether the party went into a good or bad direction, and you said the old guard wouldn’t have beaten Hillary. And you are absolutely right. ... But the party's turn was in the right direction under Trump, and I think you were closer to that than those other guys. CHRISTIE: And that’s what I said. I said in the main I think it was important because the biggest thing he did was win. And those areas in foreign policy where I’ve disagreed with him at times, and I maybe would have a more aggressive, more interventionist policy than he would have, I don’t think that would’ve determined a loss in the election to me when contrasted up against Hillary Clinton with all the other advantages. But in the end, it doesn’t matter. He was the nominee. I was the first person to go out and support him. You were telling me I should do that. And I went out and I did it.

This is familiar rhetoric. It’s how Republicans talked about Trump toward the end of the 2016 campaign. But that was when they didn’t quite want to bear-hug him, in large part because they thought he was probably going to lose. When the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, this was the stock answer. It was basically: He’s far from my ideal, but at least he’s not Hillary.

What’s notable about Christie’s resurrection of this talking point is that we’re now more than two years into the Trump presidency. There are actual things on which to judge his governance. Instead, Christie felt the need to keep emphasizing that Trump has cleared what Republicans would admit is a pretty low bar of being better than a Clinton.

Christie was the first big-name politician to endorse Trump, and he’s still clearly averse to associating his own brand too closely with Trump. It’s not difficult to pick up on some nervousness about how history might ultimately view that endorsement.