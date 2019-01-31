President Trump has many rhetorical quirks. Perhaps none is more unusual than his repeated assertions that what he says is, in fact, true.

To hear Trump tell it (which you can, in the video above), he has accomplished more than he promised (“it’s true”), he moves too quickly for his press shop (“that’s true”), and he found the phone number of former Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight in a 2,000-page stack of papers on his desk (“true, true”).

Two years into office, Trump has emphasized the truthfulness of everything from the obvious to the absurd, including, but not limited to:

History occurred in the White House Cabinet Room (“That’s true”).

The country owes Trump a great debt on “so much” (“It’s true”).

Trump is taking the country back (“It’s true”).

“Every time” a person enters the Oval Office, they congratulate Trump (“It’s true”).

Truckers have seen every town and forest in the United States (“That’s true”).

Trump could be a steelworker (“It’s true”).

Electrical contractors make the country run (“So true”).

Trump had a “nice” but “testy” call with Australia’s prime minister (“It’s true”).

Trump has “tremendous respect” for British Prime Minister Theresa May (“It’s true”).

Someone asked Trump to explain why he appointed “rich person” Wilbur Ross to run the Commerce Department (“It’s true”).

Former senator Luther Strange’s (R-Ala.) support for a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act was the “coolest thing” that happened to Trump in “six months” (“It’s a true story”).

Trump suggested calling the Republican-passed tax cut the “Tax cut, cut, cut, cut bill of 2017” (“That’s such a true story”).

The military was in “very depleted shape” when Trump took office (“That’s true”).

The Space Force excites people (“That’s true”).

Trump saved more than $999 million building an embassy in Jerusalem (“True story”).

African Americans are “excited by life” because of the low unemployment rate (“It’s true”).

First lady Melania Trump has become “so popular” (“It’s true”).

Midterm elections used to be boring (“It’s true”).

Democrats will repeal the Second Amendment (“It’s true”).

Democrats are “going crazy” (“So true”).

Democrats would not get 5 percent of the vote without the media (“It’s true”).

Trump started disliking himself from negative media coverage (“It’s true”).

Trump would rather have “fake news” than social media “censorship” (“It’s true”).

Trump turned down an offer to do “The Apprentice” for three more seasons to run for president (“It’s true”).

Without Trump, the 2018 Olympics would have “been a total failure” (“It’s true”).

NASCAR drivers have a lot of courage (“It’s true”).

Indra Nooyi is the outgoing chief executive of PepsiCo (“That’s true”).

Trump regularly affirms the truthfulness of his own statements, even though many are exaggerations or falsehoods.

At times, the rhetorical technique appears to be an acknowledgment that Trump is reading the room. Touting White House efforts on apprenticeships in October, Trump was seemingly surprised by the audience reaction.

“You’re a hard crowd to figure. I thought that would be good, but I didn’t see that as a standing — some of the ones that got a little applause, I thought that was going to be a — see, I just don’t know the farm business, I guess,” Trump said. “But it is true, we’re going to help you a lot, educationally.”

But Trump is also often as likely to note the truthfulness of the overtly obvious.

“If he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” rapper Kanye West told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Trump in October. “This is our president.”

“It’s true,” Trump replied.