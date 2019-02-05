Alice Johnson, center, who was sentenced to life without parole in a nonviolent drug case, was granted clemency by President Trump in June. He recognized her during Tuesday’s speech to highlight his efforts toward a criminal justice overhaul. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A 10-year-old cancer patient, a middle-schooler bullied because of his name, and a Holocaust survivor were among the guests who attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Taken together, the dozens of people invited by the president and members of Congress represent some of the most pressing and contentious issues facing a deeply divided Washington.

With the debate over border security and funding for a wall raging, President Trump featured a woman whose elderly parents were killed by an undocumented immigrant last month to reiterate his claims of a public safety crisis.

“Not one more American life should be lost because our nation failed to control its very dangerous border,” Trump said in his address, asking an emotional ­Debra Bissell and her daughter and granddaughter to stand.

Meanwhile, members of Congress brought undocumented immigrants they said were hurt by Trump’s policies, including a mother who was separated from her children because of the administration’s “zero tolerance policy” that led to the detention of anyone caught crossing the border illegally, even those seeking asylum at legal ports of entry.

Trump also invited guests who highlighted two of his legislative achievements: the passage of a criminal justice bill that allows for the early release of low-level offenders and a package of programs and policies meant to curb the nation’s opioid epidemic. He spoke of guest Matthew Charles, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and other related offenses in 1996 and was released in early January thanks to the new law.

Two of the worst U.S. shootings in 2018 were represented, but the guests were there to convey different messages.

Trump invited a Holocaust survivor, Judah Samet, who also lived through the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and turned 81 on Tuesday. After Trump introduced him, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” Timothy Matson, a police officer who responded to the scene and suffered gunshot wounds while saving lives, was also in attendance. But Trump did not highlight the killings to discuss gun violence, but rather hate crimes, specifically those involving anti-Semitism. With hate crimes on the rise since his election, Trump has been criticized for not coming out forcefully enough against them and has even been accused of fanning the flames.

“We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism or those who spread its venomous creed,” Trump said. “With one voice, we must confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs.”

Democrats called attention to another horrific shooting, which occurred almost exactly one year ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Their invitations were meant to highlight the need for more gun-control laws. Their guests included Cameron Kasky, a student survivor turned ­anti-gun-violence activist, and Fred Guttenberg, a father who lost his daughter in the massacre.

“I am horribly depressed as to why I am there. I can’t remove that reality that I am there because my daughter isn’t here with me. We should be sitting on a couch watching this together,” Guttenberg told Florida’s Sun-Sentinel newspaper Monday.

Though he didn’t mention him in his remarks, Trump also invited a young boy who shares his last name and who has been subjected to bullying at school because of it. Sixth-grader Joshua Trump’s presence was a way for Trump to show that it’s not just his supporters who display animus.

Other Democratic guests were meant to send a pointed message to Trump: transgender service members, whom he has sought to ban, federal workers furloughed during the 35-day shutdown, and undocumented immigrants who until recently were employed at his properties.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the most high-profile freshman lawmaker, brought Ana Maria Archila, one of the women who, in the midst of sexual assault accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, confronted then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to tearfully describe their own experiences.

“Let this be a reminder that the stories of survivors across the country will not be silenced, diminished, or forgotten,” Ocasio-Cortez said.