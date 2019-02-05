

Stacey Abrams will be the first black woman to give the State of the Union rebuttal. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Stacey Abrams will make history tonight as the first black woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union address.

Though Abrams narrowly lost her race to become Georgia’s first black governor, she is a powerful voice within the Democratic Party and a forceful advocate for voting rights. Abrams’s selection is affirming to many of the black women who have faithfully supported Democratic candidates.

Perhaps that’s why Sen. Bernie Sanders’s plan to deliver his own response was not well received, especially among people of color.

Stacey Abrams is a great choice to deliver the Democratic response. I'm very much looking forward to her speech.



For the third year in a row, following the Democratic rebuttal I'll be on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube to respond to Trump. https://t.co/4xOCjkNwtF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 4, 2019

The remarks of Sanders (I-Vt.) won’t take place until after Abrams is finished. Even so, critics say his speech will undermine Abrams. It fuels frustration from Abrams and others that she is not being more seriously discussed as a 2020 presidential contender. (Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) did ask Abrams to run for senator, something she is considering.)

“The optics aren’t great,” AM2DM host Saeed Jones tweeted. “Stacey Abrams will be the first black woman to deliver the formal response to the State of the Union address in the custom’s 53-year history. And it reads as if Bernie doesn’t trust her capacity to say what needs to be said.”

It also helps underscore Sanders’s struggle to attract nonwhite voters. During the 2016 presidential primary, the lawmaker failed to attract large amounts of support from black women, whom Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called the backbone of the party.

As CNN analyst Harry Enten tweeted:

"Black women from the south were a MAJOR reason Sanders lost the nomination in 2016. So he decides to give a separate SOTU response, when the Dem response is being given by a black woman from the south.

“People can do what they want obviously, but it probably isn’t a great idea when a major charge against you is that you aren’t a Dem . . . and you’re giving a response separate to the Dem response.”

It’s worth nothing that the 2016 Sanders campaign featured black women in some high-profile positions, including press secretary Symone Sanders and former Ohio lawmaker Nina Turner. But the face of Sanders’s supporters was largely young, white, and, to a certain extent, male.

Bernie Sanders is the epitome of a faux progressive white man.



He claims to want empowerment for people then decides to undermine Stacey Abrams’ #SOTU response with his own.



Mind you, she’s the first Black woman to give a SOTU response — and during Black History Month no less. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 5, 2019

Let's see if I can reconcile this. Bernie isn't talking over Stacey. He probably couldn't if he tried, tbh. Homegirl has the goods. It's his usual response. However, he could have looked at optics and decided not to give it. — The Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) February 5, 2019

Bernie Sanders either doesn't realize or doesn't care about the symbolism of his redirecting attention from Stacey Abrams.



This is yet another example of his grandiosity and failure to care about the impact his actions have on women and people of color.



I am sooo done with him. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) February 4, 2019

But Sanders is not the only high-profile liberal lawmaker to offer his or her own response to Trump. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) will deliver a speech before Trump’s speech, which some see as another slight to Abrams.

This is bad. I don’t like Bernie doing this after the SOTU (even though I know he’s done it twice before) and I don’t like this from Kamala Harris.



Just let Stacey Abrams do her thing, for the love of God. She has the spotlight, she deserves it, just fall back. https://t.co/MOsTyjW4w7 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 5, 2019

The current class of congressional Democrats is one of the most diverse in history in terms of gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation. The selection of Abrams as rebuttal speaker seems designed to honor and highlight that diversity. While it is understandable that many people want to push back on Trump’s ideas, Sanders’s effort to get the last word undermines that message.