

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), center, listens as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday at the Capitol. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

During President Trump’s State of the Union address, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood out among a sea of women wearing white as a tribute to U.S. suffragists.

At times she remained seated as others stood.

And serious while others applauded.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to Trump’s speech Tuesday night was somber — and it prompted a debate on social media about her “sullen” appearance and the apparent condescension in telling a woman to smile.

After the address, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wrote on Twitter that Ocasio-Cortez “had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss.” The comment drew scorn from some people on social media — including from Ocasio-Cortez, who clapped back against critics.

“Why should I be ‘spirited and warm’ for this embarrassment of a # SOTU?” she responded. “Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future.

"We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact.”

Since her election to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has gained widespread attention from conservatives and liberals.

She has also been known to spar with her conservative critics, and fire back, too, such as when then-Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) called the incoming congresswoman “a bright and shiny new object.”

As her facial expressions gained social media attention Tuesday night, some criticized the congresswoman for her mood.

Actor James Woods posted a meme on Twitter showing Ocasio-Cortez sitting in a straitjacket during the State of the Union address.

“Grumpy little thing . . . ” he wrote.

But others pointed out that Noonan’s tweet — perceived as the equivalent of telling a woman to smile — was offensive.

And good natured with the white jackets, who I see some on twitter are calling the straight jackets. AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss. 2. — Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019

It didn’t go over well.

This Just In: The #StateOfTheUnion would have been better if @AOC smiled pic.twitter.com/7LVpoeqqLz — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 6, 2019

Ladies, don’t look serious while a man tries to tell you what you can do with your bodies. Smile like an idiot no matter what, and the world is your oyster! — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) February 6, 2019

Notice how women are constantly asked to smile.

To put others at their ease. To appease.

To smooth out our jagged edges, to blunt our rage, and, crucially, always make sure everyone else comfortable.



And what does it get us? @rtraister @schemaly @kate_manne @AOC #SOTU https://t.co/o2JbO7ebWs — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) February 6, 2019

