Few candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have attracted more media attention than former congressman Beto O’Rourke. Since his unsuccessful run for the Senate ended in November, O’Rourke (D-Tex.) has been urged to run for president by former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley. O’Rourke’s fans have begun assembling a presidential campaign-in-waiting. CNN called him a “top-five contender for the nomination.”

But O’Rourke hasn’t behaved, in the last few months, like a serious one. On Tuesday, when most Democrats were shaping their response to the State of the Union, O’Rourke was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

The Washington Post’s Matt Viser wrote about the conversation between O’Rourke and media icon Winfrey. The event took place “in a theater in Times Square" and "sandwiched in a program that started with actor Michael B. Jordan and ended with actor-director Bradley Cooper.”

Here’s one key excerpt:

“I have been thinking about running for president,” [O’Rourke] said, to a large round of applause. “And what’s your conclusion?” Winfrey asked as leaning forward, urging him to get into the race. “Are you running?” “That’s a big question for us to think through,” he said. “I’ve got to tell you. You can tell. I’m so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role.”

Six months ago, O’Rourke was a virtually unknown lawmaker attempting to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R.-Tex.). He became popular outside of his home state after several videos of him articulating the Democratic Party’s values on racism, immigration and criminal justice reform went viral.

O’Rourke went on to lose a close race to Cruz. But that hasn’t stopped his fans from thinking that he could be successful in taking on a bigger obstacle: president of the United States.

But since November, O’Rourke hasn’t been doing much ... of anything.

The Post’s Antonia Noori Farzan wrote last month that O’Rourke has spent the past two months on a “listening tour,” traveling the country documenting “his journey with lyrical, introspective blog posts that seem to invoke Bruce Springsteen or the beat poets and which have been derided as ‘emo’ and reminiscent of the blogging platform LiveJournal in its heyday in the mid-2000s.”

“Along with tales of meeting potential voters — the owners of a small Kansas motel, the members of a community college’s wind energy club — O’Rourke’s stream-of-consciousness writings have featured reflections on driving in the fog, jogging through puddles caused by snow melting on the side of the road and feeling self-conscious about being the only stranger in a small-town bar," she wrote.

But despite what some have interpreted as aloofness or a lack of direction, O’Rourke’s name is often included among the “Four B’s” — a group of politicians who are doing well in early polls about a potential Democratic nominees. Others in that group include former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former New York mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

This level of support has not been granted to other Democrats who lost their races but have showed much more focus since then, including Stacey Abrams, who became the face of the resistance to President Trump on Tuesday when she delivered the rebuttal after his State of the Union address, despite losing her quest to be Georgia’s governor. CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson wrote about this in a piece on the white male privilege O’Rourke enjoys, compared to Abrams. She wrote:

He skateboards! He listens! He connects on the internet!

And Jack Kerouac-style, he roams around, jobless (does he not need a job?) to find himself and figure out if he wants to lead the free world. This is a luxury no woman or even minority in politics could ever have. But O'Rourke, tall, handsome, white and male, has this latitude, to be and do anything. His privilege even allows him to turn a loss to the most despised candidate of the cycle into a launching pad for a White House run. Stacey Abrams, a Yale-trained lawyer, couldn’t do this.

If O’Rourke does enter the race as he has teased, he’ll have to convince voters that he can do more than not be Cruz, or Trump for that matter, but can put forward policy ideas that show he is capable of implementing a proactive vision for America that goes beyond going viral on social media platforms.