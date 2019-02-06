A skeptic would suggest President Trump’s call for unity in his State of the Union address was convenient, at best, given his conduct over his entire political life. A skeptic might see these calls as an entirely disingenuous bit of posturing ahead of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

A skeptic would have plenty of reason to be skeptical — even just by looking at the speech itself.

Whatever you think about Trump’s politics, he has used division to his advantage throughout his time in the political spotlight. He fomented a conspiracy theory about a black president’s birthplace. He questioned John McCain’s war hero status. He blamed both sides in Charlottesville. Trump has leaned into numerous culture wars and attacked whomever he can use as a boogeyman, a strategy he used to great effect to win the Republican nomination and presidency.

So the idea that Trump is changing his spots is pretty difficult to accept. But it’s even more difficult to accept, given certain parts of his speech Tuesday.

While calling for unity, Trump repeatedly needled the Democrats with whom he was supposedly trying to meet in the middle. He used lines intended to force them into tough decisions about whether to join in applause — including about ending late-term abortion and Hispanic unemployment. He used the same hyperbolic and baseless claims that he has used to pump up his agenda for years. And he even walked up to the edge of outright attacking his foes.

Here’s a list of the most egregious statements:

He said that politicians who disagree with him on immigration are pushing for “open borders” — a proposal that basically nobody is pushing.

In his opening about how he was calling for a bipartisan agenda, he referred to the “Democrat agenda.” “The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people,” he said. The use of “Democrat” as an adjective instead of the correct “Democratic” has long been used by Republicans as a pejorative.

He connected the rise of socialism in Democratic politics to Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

He claimed we would be at war with North Korea right now — and even said in his prepared remarks (though he didn’t say this) that we’d have “potentially millions of people killed” — if he hadn’t become president.

He called for Democrats, who only recently obtained the ability to conduct oversight, not to investigate him, and he implied that if they do, he would blame it for any speed bumps moving forward. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he said. “It just doesn’t work that way!”

These speeches are combed over endlessly. The implications and connotations of every line have to be considered. If this were indeed a real call for unity, the speech’s drafters had to know that stuff like this would poison the well.

There are two possibilities here: (1) Trump may fashion himself a potential uniter, but he just can’t help himself; or (2) He really has no intention of coming to the middle, and instead he wanted to use this platform to make Democrats look like the ones who are uncooperative, ahead of his 2020 reelection campaign. The evidence points to the latter.