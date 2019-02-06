

Meghan McCain eulogizes her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 1. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Less than an hour before Donald Trump was set to begin his Tuesday night State of the Union, Meghan McCain lambasted the president for taking a petty jab at her father’s book sales during a luncheon earlier in the day, writing on Twitter that “the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you.”

McCain’s comments came in response to a report detailing a private lunch Trump had with television news anchors. There, Trump lashed out at myriad Democrats — calling former vice president Joe Biden “dumb” and dubbing Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) a “nasty son of a bitch.”

Trump also slammed Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) for “choking like a dog” at a news conference after a racist photo was discovered in his 1984 yearbook that depicted two people in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan hood, respectively.

But the president’s prodding didn’t stop there. He also took a shot at the late senator John McCain, who died in August after being diagnosed with a brain tumor the previous year. McCain’s 2017 vote against the skinny repeal of the Affordable Care Act irked Trump and added fuel to long-standing ill will between the two men — sentiments that Trump apparently still harbors, months after John McCain’s death. He said at the lunch that John McCain’s final book — “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights and Other Appreciations” — “bombed.”

The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling - even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union - the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you. https://t.co/JLgHoZwCKD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2019

Meghan McCain lashed back at Trump on Twitter, writing: “The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling — even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union — the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you.”

Trump has a long history of taking digs at John McCain, showing a lack of compassion for his health problems and once declaring he was “not a war hero,” despite being held prisoner during the Vietnam War.

“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said during a forum in Ames, Iowa.

John McCain’s memoir was published in 2018. It became a New York Times bestseller.