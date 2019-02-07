On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offered both good and bad news.

The good news is that, from a global standpoint, 2018 was cooler than the three years that preceded it. The bad news is that it was warmer than each of the 134 years before that, back to when records were first kept.

The year 2018 was the fourth-warmest on record, trailing only 2015, 2016 and 2017. The fifth-warmest year on record? You won’t get many points for guessing that it was 2014. In other words, if you were born on Jan. 1, 2014, you have lived through only the five hottest years on global record.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

This data is a measurement of global land and sea temperatures, viewed through the lens of the average temperatures seen in the 20th century. The chart above, for example, shows how global land and sea temperatures in each month — January, July, whatever — compare with the average January or July over the span of the 20th century. Blue blocks mark months in which the temperature was at or below the 20th century average for that month; red, higher temperatures. The brighter the red, the warmer the month — and there’s a lot of red at the bottom of that chart.

But let’s put this into personal terms. The tool below will take your birth month and show you how many months since then have either 1) been warmer relative to the 20th century than your birth month, 2) been warmer than the 20th-century average or 3) have seen higher densities of atmospheric carbon dioxide, understood to be a primary driver of the greenhouse effect that’s warming the globe.

The tool will generate a chart like the one above, spanning each month of your life from your birth at top to Dec. 2018, at bottom. It will almost certainly be mostly red — and more intensely red farther down. (Again, this is comparing how warm each month was with the century average. Julys are still warmer than Januarys, but Julys recently are much warmer than Julys were 60 years ago, as are Januarys.)

In what month and year were you born? --- January February March April May June July August September October November December --- 1900 1901 1902 1903 1904 1905 1906 1907 1908 1909 1910 1911 1912 1913 1914 1915 1916 1917 1918 1919 1920 1921 1922 1923 1924 1925 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 1937 1938 1939 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 1953 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SHOW: TEMPS RELATIVE TO BASELINE | CO2 RELATIVE TO BIRTH MONTH

That’s the reality of the warming planet, over the course of your lifetime.

Not everyone’s chart will look the same. Someone I know, for example, has a chart that’s largely blue; most of the months he’s been alive, temperatures have been relatively cooler than the month he was born.

That person is my son, Thomas. He is 2.