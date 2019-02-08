Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker’s one (and very likely only) turn getting grilled by Democrats is finished. The House Judiciary Committee peppered Whitaker with questions for about six hours Friday, a week before William P. Barr is expected to be confirmed as President Trump’s next attorney general.

The hearing didn’t include any massive news. But as the first clash between newly empowered House Democrats and a Trump Cabinet official, it may be a sign of things to come.

Here’s the main story, from The Post’s Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky. And below is a little more on what we learned.

1. Whitaker was in over his head

There was some thought that Whitaker would have a tough time, given his lack of experience in such high-profile positions, his lack of a Senate confirmation, and the fact that Democrats were girding for a fight in their first oversight hearing with a Trump Cabinet official. He went through extensive preparation, as the Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff reported.

Even so, it was a rough performance.

Whitaker might not have revealed anything disastrous, but he was an unsteady witness. At the start of the hearing, he decided to tell the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), that he had exceeded his allotted five minutes for questions, earning gasps and laughter from those assembled. He repeatedly told members that this was an oversight hearing and not a confirmation hearing, even though they were generally asking him about the Mueller probe (which he has oversight of). He repeatedly and obviously stalled by avoiding easy yes-or-no questions or not answering at all. He often referred to how little fun he was having in the hearing and how little time he had left in his job, given Barr has a confirmation vote next week.

None of it was terribly confidence-inspiring from the nation’s active leading law enforcement official. There are ways to deftly maneuver these things without giving away too much (as Barr showed us in his confirmation hearing). But Whitaker just seemed to be holding on for dear life and constantly running out the clock, both on the questioning and his time as acting attorney general.

The contrast in performance between him and the man who will likely replace him next week couldn’t have been starker.

2. Won’t deny Mueller is on a ‘witch hunt’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) at one point asked Whitaker, who repeatedly criticized the Mueller investigation as a private citizen and CNN pundit, whether it was a “witch hunt” as President Trump has said.

Whitaker refused to answer that question, saying “it would be inappropriate for me to discuss an ongoing investigation.”

This is of course a question others involved have been perfectly willing to address, including Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein (who has long overseen the Mueller probe) and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. Even Barr, who has criticized the Mueller probe as a private citizen, said in his confirmation hearing that it wasn’t a witch hunt. (Barr, of course, isn’t involved in the investigation.)

3. No subpoena showdown yet — but . . .

The day before the hearing Friday was spent in a will-he-or-won’t-he back-and-forth over whether Whitaker would even show up. Nadler had the committee vote Thursday to authorize him to subpoena Whitaker just in case he didn’t think Whitaker was cooperative enough. Whitaker threatened not to testify if Nadler didn’t ease up.

The possibility of a subpoena fight loomed large not just for Whitaker, but also for setting a potential precedent for the next two years. Were there to be a legal fight over how much Whitaker could claim executive privilege, it could color how much Trump Cabinet officials are able to clam up in what’s sure to be a bunch of testy oversight hearings.

In the end, though, the subpoena fight will have to wait. Nadler promised before the hearing that he would not subpoena Whitaker during the hearing, and he didn’t really go after Whitaker when Whitaker repeatedly said he wouldn’t discuss his conversations with Trump.

Nadler did say, though, that Whitaker would be called back for a closed deposition where he will actually have to declare executive privilege. Nadler added that “we will use a subpoena if we have to.”

After the hearing, Whitaker declined to say whether he would participate in such a deposition.

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker wouldn’t say if he would come back for a closed deposition before the House Judiciary Committee, but Chairman @RepJerryNadler said they will issue a subpoena if he doesn’t comply. pic.twitter.com/IX3dwHOtOk — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 8, 2019

So stay tuned.

4. Can’t indict a sitting president

It wasn’t a huge surprise, but Whitaker did enter something significant into the record: He said the Justice Department believes sitting presidents can’t be indicted.

It has been assumed this is still the policy, given it was decided in the Nixon administration and affirmed in the Clinton administration. And The Washington Post has reported that Mueller’s team has made it clear to witnesses that this remains in place.

But Whitaker erased any doubt.

“That is still the policy of the Department of Justice,” he said.

5. The most inexplicable moment

There was no shortage of evasive answers from Whitaker on Friday, but perhaps the most inexplicable one came toward the end.

Whitaker was asked how he found out that he had received the job of acting attorney general, which was publicly announced at the same time of Jeff Sessions’s exit, the day after the 2018 election.

Whitaker said he received a phone call from Trump in which he was told that he got the job — but that he couldn’t remember whether he first learned he got the job from that phone call or a tweet sent by the president.

Here’s the exchange with Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.):

WHITAKER: I can’t remember which preceded which, but I believe I received a phone call from the president of the United States asking me to be the acting attorney general DEAN: A moment ago you said you learned by tweet. Did I misunderstand you? WHITAKER: Yeah, I think you did. DEAN: So you learned first by a phone call from the president? WHITAKER: I believe so, but they were very close in time. And so as I sit here, I can’t remember which preceded which.

This was the moment at which Whitaker was elevated to the top law enforcement position in the United States (!). And he says he can’t even remember exactly how he first learned he got that job? That would sure seem to be something that would be etched in your memory — especially just three months later.

Democrats asked him repeatedly how he came to get the job, which was effectively Trump replacing an attorney general he had come to despise with an acting attorney general who had said very Trump-friendly things. This won’t exactly put those questions to rest.