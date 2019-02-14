One of the most difficult questions of the entire Russia investigation is whether President Trump is obstructing justice in plain sight. Are his tweets and comments attacking key figures in, and overseers of, the probe an effort to influence the course of an investigation involving the president himself? Do the often-suggestive-but-not-plainly-stated things he says, in the context of everything else, rise to a criminal level?

We now have new details about a key episode in all that, courtesy of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

In an excerpt from his new book, published by the Atlantic, McCabe describes a conversation he had shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey in May 2017 — a move that installed McCabe as the acting head of the agency:

Toward the end of the conversation, the president brought up the subject of my wife. Jill had run unsuccessfully for the Virginia state Senate back in 2015, and the president had said false and malicious things about her during his campaign in order to tarnish the FBI. He said, How is your wife? I said, She’s fine. He said, When she lost her election, that must have been very tough to lose. How did she handle losing? Is it tough to lose? I replied, I guess it’s tough to lose anything. But she’s rededicated herself to her career and her job and taking care of kids in the emergency room. That’s what she does. He replied in a tone that sounded like a sneer. He said, “Yeah, that must’ve been really tough. To lose. To be a loser.”

Here, McCabe builds out a scene previously reported by NBC News. But while that account suggested Trump was lashing out generally, the book excerpt changes the complexion a bit. McCabe doesn’t come out and say it, but it seems clear that he regarded this exchange as attempted intimidation on Trump’s part. And it’s difficult to disagree with that assessment.

Here was McCabe easing into a new position in which he would oversee any efforts to look into Russia-related matters. Trump would soon make clear in his interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that those matters were on his mind when he fired Comey — something that people like McCabe clearly suspected at the time. As Comey’s top deputy, McCabe would undoubtedly have also been aware of the instances Comey described in which Trump had requested his loyalty.

With that as the backdrop, and with the political world roiling over Comey’s firing, Trump in his first conversation with McCabe decides to bring up ... his wife’s failed state senate campaign?

It’s plausible that this is just the president being unorthodox. Jill McCabe’s campaign and the support she got from Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe has been a fixation of Trump’s, so perhaps he just brought up an awkward subject at a weird time.

But this is something Trump has wielded as a cudgel against McCabe on many other occasions. Two months after this conversation, Trump would begin attacking the new acting FBI director repeatedly for supposedly being compromised during his role in the Clinton investigation, because of the assistance his wife received.

“We have a director of the FBI, acting, who received $700,000 — whose wife received $700,000 from, essentially, Hillary Clinton,” Trump told the New York Times in July. “’Cause it was through Terry. Which is Hillary Clinton. ... She got $700,000, and he’s at the FBI. I mean, how do you think that?"

He would also tweet:

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

We also know, based upon a report from The Washington Post’s Ellen Nakashima, Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett, that Trump pressed McCabe on this stuff at their first Oval Office meeting following Comey’s firing, including asking who McCabe voted for in the 2016 election.

So the picture is now one of Trump repeatedly bringing this up with McCabe almost immediately, including in two of his first big interactions with him as acting FBI director. It’s not difficult to see McCabe internalizing a very clear message: I don’t trust you, and I have this thing that I can use against you if you run afoul of me. If Trump asked Comey for loyalty, he was apparently being a little more hard-edge with his replacement.

And importantly, in this case, McCabe apparently has real-time notes to back up his version of events. “I wrote a memo about this conversation that very day,” he said. “I wrote memos about my interactions with President Trump for the same reason that Comey did: to have a contemporaneous record of conversations with a person who cannot be trusted.”

McCabe’s credibility here is at-issue given an independent Justice Department inspector general strongly rebuked him and said he lacked “candor,” a finding that was used to fire McCabe one day before he would have been able to retire and collect his full benefits. But what he says makes complete sense in context, it could be backed up by his notes and it fills out a picture of a president apparently leaning on his acting FBI director after getting rid of his boss.

The question for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is whether Trump still had Russia on his mind when he did it.