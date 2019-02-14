

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) applauds President Trump during a State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Doug Mills/Pool)

President Trump’s decision last December to reject a government funding deal that didn’t include money for a wall on the border with Mexico was, however capricious, politically risky. He was forcing a shutdown of several significant government agencies in the hope that the shutdown would force Democrats to accede to his request for wall money, a tactic made trickier by his having publicly and enthusiastically embraced the idea that the shutdown would be his fault.

Eventually, his gambit crumpled. The shutdown was curtailed temporarily last month without any wall money being allocated; this week, a final deal to fund the government was reached — with worse provisions than the bill that Trump rejected in November. The result was not a masterpiece of dealmaking.

Trump’s outward instinct following a political loss is to blame his side for not being Trumpy enough. When Republicans in Virginia were wiped out in November 2017, he criticized the Republican gubernatorial candidate for not running enough like him (despite the fact that the candidate, Ed Gillespie, uncharacteristically embraced key parts of Trump’s rhetoric). After the midterms last year, he disparaged losing Republican candidates such as former Utah congresswoman Mia Love for not sufficiently embracing him. And now, according to CNN, Trump has complained about not having been used enough as the deal was being crafted.

That CNN report includes another interesting look at Trump’s view of the fight.

“In conversations with allies over the past days,” Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins report, “he has griped that Republican negotiators were outplayed by their Democratic counterparts, securing a border funding number far smaller than Trump has spent the last two months demanding.”

If that’s Trump’s position, he’s not alone. A new poll from Fox News shows that a plurality of voters — 43 percent of respondents — think that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came out of the shutdown fight looking politically stronger than Trump. Only 35 percent of the country thinks Trump came out looking stronger.

Independents were 15 percentage points more likely to say Pelosi came out looking stronger, while Democrats and Republicans each figured that their own leaders won the fight. There’s an interesting aspect to that, though: Republicans were 54 points more likely to say Trump emerged looking politically stronger, but Democrats were 66 points more likely to pick Pelosi.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

While whites overall identified Trump as emerging as politically stronger, white women with college degrees — a demographic that has increasingly abandoned the Republican Party — broadly viewed Pelosi as the victor. White women with college degrees, in fact, viewed the outcome of the fight almost exactly the way that nonwhite voters did.

The group that was most likely to see Trump as having shown more political strength? People who voted for Trump in 2016. But even 1 in 10 of them viewed Pelosi as having won this battle.

Maybe Trump should have been Trumpier.