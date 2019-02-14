

Then-Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) during a campaign stop in Columbia, Mo., in November. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

A couple of months ago, Claire McCaskill lost her Senate reelection campaign. But that hasn’t stopped the Missouri Democrat from offering her fellow party members advice on how to win in 2020.

On Thursday, McCaskill appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to warn Democrats against embracing identity politics.

Democrats “are fortunate that we have broad and good support in many different communities,” she said. “But if we emphasize the communities that we have different support in, then whatever community where we don’t have the support feels like we’re not even trying to get their vote. We want the LGBT vote, we want the Latino vote, and we want the African American vote. But we really want everyone’s support — no matter where they live and where they work.”

Her statements suggest she has learned little from her six-point loss to a Republican and Trump acolyte. It ignores, too, that the president has more boldly embraced identity than any other in recent history. To win, Democrats need to fight fire with fire.

In the months leading up to the 2018 midterms, McCaskill focused a lot of her energy on wooing moderate voters. That ended up backfiring.

After the election, Rep. William Lacey Clay (D-Mo.) said he believed McCaskill lost because she did not prioritize connecting with black voters. He and fellow Missouri Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II “started out early on trying to convince Claire, trying to convince the DSCC [Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee] and the state party that they needed to do more than come in a week out and have chicken dinners for certain black officials.”

"You need to build up some momentum,” he said.

Instead, Clay said, McCaskill ran a race that failed to engage urban voters. While turnout in Kansas City and St. Louis, where much of the state’s black vote is concentrated, was higher than during any other midterm since at least 2002, the turnout rate in the state’s strongly Republican rural regions was even higher.

Charlotte Clymer, an activist with the Human Rights Campaign, one of the country’s largest LGBT organizations, noted that McCaskill’s worldview is not a winning strategy. “Claire McCaskill lost her election by over 200,000 votes after 12 years of incumbency and in a year when other Dems performed remarkably well in moderate electorates,” Clymer tweeted. “I don’t understand why she feels confident in lecturing anyone on identity politics and electoral strategy.”

McCaskill has argued that Democrats should prioritize economics over identity. “We’ve got to be sure that we’ve got that our central entree is an economic message about opportunity,” she said. “And about the fact that we can do better than what this guy is doing.”

But the “economic message” is inseparable from the question of identity. Democrats can’t ignore that economic gaps remain in the United States based on gender, race and other factors.

Claire Mccaskill really was just on #morningjoe warning the Dems of ‘identity politics’ and naming all the communities that support them.



Yup, cause mentioning you don’t hate queers and people of color will what alienate whites? What small minded crap. — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) February 14, 2019

If Democrats want to see victories in 2020 they should probably continue doing what they did in 2018. Taking McCaskill’s advice may leave them in the same place as the former lawmaker: out of office.