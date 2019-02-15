

Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus and former chief executive of Starbucks, speaks during his 'From the Ground Up' book tour in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg)

Howard Schultz is trying to walk back his widely-condemned assertion that he is colorblind by suggesting that obviously he is informed on the issues affecting Americans of color most. But he has yet to actually prove why people should believe him.

At a CNN town hall Tuesday, Schultz said:

“As somebody who grew up in a very diverse background as a young boy in the projects, I didn’t see color as a young boy, and I honestly don’t see color now.”

But on Thursday, he told The Washington Post’s Tracy Jan that that changed as he grew older. He said:

“Of course I see color as an adult. Of course I understand the issues of racial justice.”

She wrote:

He pointed to his record at Starbucks, including the short-lived 2015 campaign that tried to encourage customers to have candid conversations about race by instructing baristas to scrawl the words “Race Together” on millions of tall-, grande- and venti-sized drinks. Backlash ensued within two hours of its launch, and he pulled the plug to ensure his employees’ safety. He said that despite that effort’s failure, the attempt to respond to the national division over police killings of African Americans remains one of the company’s proudest moments. He said he was inspired by the protests around the killings to hold companywide meetings for employees to speak openly about race and unconscious bias.

Schultz said “of course” he understands the issues of racial justice, but he has yet to articulate that clearly by putting forward ideas showing how he will combat America’s escalating racial problem if elected president.

After two African American men waiting for a business associate were wrongfully arrested in a downtown Philadelphia Starbucks, the company trained baristas in 8,000 of its stores on how to recognize their racial biases. But it is still not clear that Schultz knows how to recognize his. One would argue that if he did, he would never claim to be colorblind.

In fact, Mellody Hobson, a vice chair at Starbucks, gave a 2014 Ted Talk where she said that colorblindness has to be rejected if we are to deal with America’s racial problems. She said:

“We cannot afford to be color blind. We have to be color brave. We have to be willing, as teachers and parents and entrepreneurs and scientists, we have to be willing to have proactive conversations about race with honesty and understanding and courage, not because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s the smart thing to do.”

Schultz may have started a conversation about race while he was a business executive. But many voters are going to want to hear what policy solutions he has to what many Americans consider to be a major issue. For a candidate with low-name recognition, Schultz cannot assume that people will take his word for it because he grew up in a New York City public housing development — which mind you, was middle-income and more than 90 percent white at the time.

Schultz may be aiming to win the support from independents in affluent, predominantly white suburbs, who are turned off by the unchecked racism of some on the right and the inclusive identity politics of the left. But if the former business executive wins the presidential election he will repeatedly face large segments of the population eager for him to lead the cleanup of one of America’s toughest racial periods in recent history.