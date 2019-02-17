When President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border Friday, he stood in the Rose Garden and spoke in hyperbole. The United States was dealing with “an invasion of drugs, invasion of gangs, invasion of people” and a wall was absolutely necessary, he claimed.

His emergency declaration — an attempt to circumvent Congress and redirect taxpayer money to fund 230 miles of said barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border — was simultaneously urgent and not urgent.

“I could do the wall over a longer period of time,” Trump said then. “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster.”

The president’s freewheeling and at times self-contradictory attempt to justify his action would foreshadow an uphill battle: Trump’s emergency declaration has already been hit with several legal challenges, and lawmakers are divided as to whether the move is legitimate or constitutes a power grab that must be stopped.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller defended Trump’s emergency declaration, arguing that “this would not be even an issue if the president was invoking that statute to support some foreign adventure overseas.”

“If the president can’t defend this country, then he cannot fulfill his constitutional oath of office,” Miller said.

Miller said that by September 2020, “hundreds of miles” of new barriers will have been built along the border. And he suggested that if Congress passes a resolution disapproving of the emergency, Trump would probably veto it.

“He’s going to protect his national emergency declaration, guaranteed,” Miller said.

Still, Democrats have vowed to fight Trump on what they say is executive overreach, echoing a joint statement issued Friday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Frankly, the president is trying to take the power of the purse away from the legislative branch,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We are coequal branches of government, and he is trying to do a type of executive overreach, and it’s just really uncalled for.”

Duckworth said that even if one agreed with Trump that there is an emergency at the southern border, a wall would not be the most effective way to address it.

“If he wants to appropriate more money to put folks — more agents at the border to put more people at the ports of entry . . . we can have those conversations,” Duckworth told “This Week” host Martha Raddatz. “But to take money away from [the Department of Defense] in order to build this wall that is essentially a campaign promise, I think, is really wrong priorities and I think it’s very harmful to the country.”

As examples, Duckworth listed several projects that could be jeopardized by the diversion of funds to construct a border wall — a list that Pelosi’s office is in the process of amassing, the Hill reported.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) pointed to Trump’s own comments that he didn’t need to do declare a national emergency.

“He’s pretty much daring the court to strike this down,” Schiff said. “It is going to be a real test for my GOP colleagues in Congress and their devotion to the institution. If we surrender the power of the purse, there will be little check and no balance left. It will not be a separation of power anymore — it will be a separation of parties.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have been split on the issue, with some fully backing Trump and others cautioning that allowing an emergency declaration now would set a precedent for future Democratic presidents to do the same for myriad other issues.

“This is an emergency. I mean, what are we on now? The fifth caravan?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday on “This Week,” referring to groups of migrants from Central American countries who have marched toward the United States’ southern border, mostly to seek asylum. “So, I would just ask those senators: How many caravans do we need? Six or seven or . . . the one that never stops?”

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” that he supported Trump’s decision to “go that route” and declare a national emergency, even if the diversion of military construction funds to build a border wall meant jeopardizing projects such as the construction of a middle school in Kentucky and housing for military families.

“I would say it’s better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border,” Graham said. “We’ll get them the school they need. But right now we’ve got a national emergency on our hands.”

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), whose district includes more than 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, said on “Face the Nation” that he opposes Trump’s declaration of an emergency, warning that it “sets a dangerous precedent.”

“I don’t think we needed a national emergency declaration. That is not a tool that the president needs in order to solve this problem,” Hurd said.

Hurd noted that Congress has already made decisions about how to appropriate funds to the military. He voiced concern about diverting that money to build the wall.

“Our government wasn’t designed to operate by national emergency,” he said. “We’re almost in uncharted territory.”

The national emergency declaration also has divided Americans, triggering at least one protest in New York, with various groups promising to hold more across the country on Presidents’ Day.

On Saturday, acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan said he would soon start to examine projects that could be delayed or canceled to free up funds for border activities.

Speaking to reporters at the close of his first overseas tour since becoming Pentagon chief last month, Shanahan said the military’s Joint Staff had been conducting a “mission analysis” on ways to deal with drugs and migrants at the border. “Based on that, we can do an assessment of what would be appropriate,” he said.

Shanahan said the department had been preparing for weeks for a potential emergency declaration.

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said the military’s analysis included an assessment of where border barriers would be most effective in consideration of national security.

Shanahan said he had leeway to determine a final figure from available funds that would be used for border-related activities — $3.6 billion from designated military construction funds. He said service secretaries would be involved in identifying affected projects.

“All of this money has been assigned for different purposes, so it comes down to: What are you going to trade off?” he said.

The defense official said it was possible though unclear whether the Pentagon would devote its entire military construction pool of $3.6 billion to the border.

Shanahan said certain projects would not be considered, including military housing.

“We are following the law, using the rules,” he said. “We’re not bending the rules.”

Legal challenges

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, said that he was working with several other states to take legal action against the White House and that a filing was “definitely and imminently” coming.

“We are prepared. We knew something like this might happen,” Becerra said on “This Week.” “And with our sister state partners, we are ready to go.”

When asked whether California would have standing to challenge the declaration, because Trump appears to be focused on building a wall in Texas, Becerra said, “We’re confident there are at least 8 billion ways that we can prove harm,” referring to the number of taxpayer dollars that Trump is looking to divert.

“It’s become clear that this is not an emergency, not only because no one believes it is, but because Donald Trump himself has said it’s not,” Becerra said. “But there is enough evidence to show that this is not the 9/11 crisis that we faced back in 2001; it’s not the Iran hostage crisis we faced in 1979. It’s not even the type of national emergency where we are trying to take action against a foreign enemy or to avoid some type of harm befalling Americans abroad.”

On Friday, the advocacy group Public Citizen filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, seeking to block Trump’s declaration on behalf of three Texas landowners and an environmental group.

“We just sued Trump over his fake national emergency,” the group stated. “If Trump gets away with this, there’s no telling what the next concocted ‘emergency’ will be, who will be targeted and what emergency powers will be claimed.”

Another advocacy group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, sued the Justice Department on Friday for allegedly failing to provide documents — including legal opinions and communications — related to the president’s decision to declare a national emergency.

“Americans deserve to know the true basis for President Trump’s unprecedented decision to enact emergency powers to pay for a border wall,” the group’s executive director, Noah Bookbinder, said in a statement. “The Justice Department’s inadequate response raises major questions about whether even the president’s own administration believes there is a legal basis for him to bypass the constitutional authority granted to Congress to appropriate funds.”

On Saturday evening, the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group, filed another lawsuit in federal court, saying the president has failed to identify a legal authority to take such an action, “and Congress has not enacted any emergency legislation even remotely related to border wall construction, and thus the president’s reallocation of funds is unlawful.”

The group’s complaint also warned that a border barrier would prevent wildlife from being able to freely pass in their natural habitat “and could result in the extirpation of jaguars, ocelots, and other endangered species within the United States.”

The American Civil Liberties Union said it was preparing a lawsuit for early next week, arguing that Trump cannot legally redirect taxpayer money during an “emergency” unless it’s for military construction projects that support the armed forces.

Tony Romm and Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

