Forty-eight minutes into his freewheeling, 75-minute rally last week, President Trump made a curious claim.

“How about the word ‘caravan?’” he said. “‘Caravan.’ I think that was one of mine.”

Claiming credit for a word first used in 1588 seems like another example of Trump’s braggadocio, and another indication that his 2020 strategy will revolve around touting real and made-up accomplishments that appeal to his base, as you can see in the video above.

In office, Trump has taken credit for solving crises he himself created and sometimes skirted responsibility when things go wrong. Things the president has claimed credit for include:

The president isn’t always eager to claim success, though.

When asked last month about the NFL’s national anthem controversy, which he has repeatedly wielded as a political cudgel, Trump demurred.

“I don’t want to take credit for that.”