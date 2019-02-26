

Ivanka Trump attends a meeting during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

In a recent interview, Ivanka Trump dismissed the Green New Deal, an ambitious proposal that would, among other things, guarantee jobs for all Americans.

The senior adviser to her father, President Trump, took aim at the jobs-for-all initiative specifically, saying that Americans don’t want their positions to be handed to them. “I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," she said in an interview that will air in full on Fox News Sunday. "I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Critics were quick to point out that the president’s oldest daughter has worked mostly for her family.

A year after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, the school her father attended, Trump became an executive vice president at the Trump Organization. She later accepted a position on her father’s television show “The Apprentice” as a judge. She now serves as a senior adviser in her father’s White House.

President @realDonaldTrump’s Economic Agenda is lifting up ALL Americans. Thankful for his administrations, particularly @IvankaTrump’s, efforts that have created millions of opportunities through the private sector and legislation. https://t.co/orcJIu8slL — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 26, 2019

Some liberal critics pointed to a double standard, and suggested that Trump’s comments should spark a broader conversation about wealth and privilege.

“Ivanka isn’t the only person who has her job because of who her parents are,” Zerlina Maxwell, an executive at SiriusXM who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted. "But this does allow us to have a conversation about nepotism and how rich folks look down on working people when it’s really the rich kids who need to learn the true value of work.”

Jill Filipovic, author of “the The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness,” referred to Trump’s wealth, tweeting:

“People want to work for what they get, which is why I am sure Ivanka will soon introduce a plan to tax inheritances at 100%.”

Candidates for the Democratic nomination for president have been offering up a platform that seems designed to appeal to working class voters. They’ve promised public health care, free college tuition and better wages and benefits for workers. The tweets from Filipovic and Maxwell suggest one more way Democrats may try to woo these voters in 2020 — by painting President Trump and his family as out-of-touch.