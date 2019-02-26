Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III isn’t expected to submit his report to the Justice Department this week. That means the big news on that front will be Michael Cohen.

So with Cohen set to appear on Capitol Hill each of the next three days, here’s a little primer.

Where is he testifying?

While Cohen is testifying three straight days, only one of the hearings will be in public. After testifying behind closed doors on Tuesday to the Senate Intelligence Committee, he has a public date Wednesday with the House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee, and then will go back behind closed doors Thursday with the House Intelligence Committee.

Cohen’s testimony to all three committees has been delayed, with the stated reasons being threats from President Trump (who has alleged wrongdoing by Cohen’s family members) and Cohen’s recovery from shoulder surgery.

Cohen will deliver his testimony a little more than two months before he is due to report for a three-year prison sentence for the nine counts he has pleaded guilty to.

Why is this a big deal?

Cohen is the first member of Trump’s inner circle to provide eyewitness testimony about alleged misdeeds by the president. While other former aides have flipped and spoken to prosecutors, Cohen has spoken publicly and indicated that he feels it’s his duty to atone for his own wrongdoing. And now that Democrats control the House, he’s been given a platform.

Even before testifying, Cohen has spoken out repeatedly about Trump, has helped prosecutors implicate him in campaign finance violations and has reached a key plea deal with Mueller in which he admitted to lying about the Trump Tower Moscow effort.

Cohen is also not just a former campaign aide, but also someone who had been around Trump years before by serving as his personal lawyer and “fixer.” In other words, he is someone who could speak to many different facets of Trump. The combination of all that and Cohen’s stated desire to hold Trump accountable makes him a one-of-a-kind witness. And while Cohen has spoken publicly, it has been infrequent, and we don’t know what else he might be prepared to disclose or allege.

What is he testifying about?

Back when Cohen’s testimony was first announced, I outlined five areas he could shed some light on. Here’s a brief summary of each:

How exactly did Trump direct the hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal? These are the campaign finance violations Cohen has helped implicate Trump in. Trump has denied telling Cohen to break the law, but Cohen says Trump knew what he was doing was illegal. The question is: How? What did Trump know and when about Trump Tower Moscow? BuzzFeed News has reported that Cohen told investigators that Trump told him to lie about this, but Mueller’s office disputed that. Even setting that aside, though, how involved was Trump in an effort that involved outreach to the Kremlin during the early part of 2016? What is Allen Weisselberg’s role in all this? The Trump Organization CFO’s name has rarely surfaced, but given prosecutors’ apparent interest in the Trump Organization — and given Weisselberg’s decades of service to Trump and his father, Fred Trump — he could wind up being a major figure. Remember: He has reached an immunity deal with prosecutors, and in that taped conversation Cohen released of him and Trump talking about hush money, Cohen alluded to consulting Weisselberg — twice. Is there anything to these Prague stories? Cohen has repeatedly denied McClatchy’s reporting that he might have been in Prague around the time that, according to an allegation in the Steele dossier, he was there strategizing about the 2016 election with the Kremlin. So what might explain those reports? What other Trump shenanigans might he talk about? Cohen could be limited in talking about some or all of the things above if they involve ongoing investigations. But what about other things that he might bring to the world’s attention for the first time? If this was the guy Trump went to for the hush-money payments — and if he truly served as Trump’s “fixer” — there could be plenty of other material.

So what is off-limits?

In short: We don’t know for sure. It seems likely Cohen won’t be able to talk about anything related to Mueller’s investigation, which would take Trump Tower Moscow off the table. But what about the hush-money payments, which he’s already pleaded guilty to and were handled by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York? What about the Trump Organization? And what about other things that we might not even know could be under investigation?

Two House Republicans have said Cohen’s lawyer indicated the hush-money payments are off-limits. But those are included in the subjects Democrats will ask him about, which Democratic committee chairmen have reportedly cleared with the Justice Department. Cohen’s lawyer has indicated the testimony will be compelling.

Also keep in mind that, while he will be testifying behind closed doors on Tuesday and Thursday, those interviews could eventually be released, as other Intelligence Committee interviews have been.