Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer, returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for public testimony before the House Oversight Committee. During his opening statement, Cohen cited several documents, including checks, financial statements and newspaper articles.

Exhibit 1a



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 1b



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 1c



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 2



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 3a



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 3b



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 4



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 5a



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 5b



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 6



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 7



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 8



(Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team/Provided by Michael Cohen’s legal team)

Exhibit 9