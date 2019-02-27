

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrives at a House Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Trump. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Yesterday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Trump loyalist who frequently appears on Fox News to defend the president, sought to highlight Cohen’s own allegedly immoral behavior.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: “Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot.”

Gaetz’s tweet was a good reminder that many of the president’s most loyal supporters don’t hold Trump to the same moral standards that they hold others.

Trump’s alleged marital infidelity has been the subject of several high-profile stories. He allegedly courted his second wife, Marla Maples, while married to his first wife, Ivana.

Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star, has alleged that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, soon after his wife Melania gave birth. Daniels has also accused the president’s team of paying her to keep quiet. Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, has accused Trump of infidelity, saying that he cheating on his wife with her. She also says she was paid by the National Enquirer for the rights to her story, which they never published. Investigators say the publication’s parent company was colluding with Trump to bury unfavorable coverage.

Cohen discussed some of these stories on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, suggesting that Trump may have broken the law to conceal his infidelities during the campaign.

But Republicans on Capitol Hill seemed less interested in Cohen’s testimony than in trying to paint him as a liar. Several lawmakers raised his past misstatements during their questioning. That the president has made more than 8,100 false or misleading claims in his first two years in the White House, according to The Washington Post’s fact checking team, didn’t come up.

As my colleague put it: “The exchange was interesting in and of itself, but it also betrayed an uneasy reality of this hearing for Republicans: Many of the things they attacked Cohen on could carry collateral damage for the very man they were defending: President Trump.”

Just to be clear here on the standards Republicans are setting:



-If someone lies repeatedly, we cannot trust them on anything



-If someone cheats on their spouse, we cannot trust them — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 27, 2019

Republicans seemed focused mostly on further embarrassing Cohen, a man who once entered the national political landscape with little humility and a braggadocious approach to politicking that appeared focused on making more enemies than friends. But their behavior reads as moral posturing from those who have not held the leader of their own party to the same standard. And that inconsistency is one of the things Republicans in Congress during the Trump administration will be remembered for most when this political era is history.