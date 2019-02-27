

President Trump, left, speaks on Jan. 23, 2019 in Washington; Michael Cohen, right, leaves federal court after his sentencing Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post and Craig Ruttle/AP) (From left: Jabin Botsford; Craig Ruttle/From left: The Washington Post; AP)

During his testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill, President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen plans to submit copies of checks Trump made out to him to support his claim that the president paid him to keep quiet.

Cohen will allege that two $35,000 checks — dated March 17, 2017, and Aug. 1, 2017 — were in a series of installments Trump made to him.

Here are the copies:



Obtained by The Washington Post. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)



