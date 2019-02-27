

President Trump and Michael Cohen. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; Craig Ruttle/AP) (From left: Jabin Botsford; Craig Ruttle/From left: The Washington Post; AP)

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Vietnam time, President Trump offered a dig at Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a frequent critic of Trump’s presidency.

“I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?),” Trump tweeted. “His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud — he was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!”

It’s true that on several occasions Blumenthal said that he’d served in Vietnam when he hadn’t. After receiving several deferments from the war, Blumenthal enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1970 and was stationed in the United States. But as our fact-checkers noted when evaluating one of the earlier times that Trump offered this critique, Trump himself received five deferments from the war — and never served.

Even had Trump not attacked Blumenthal, it’s likely that his own history would have been a minor subplot to Wednesday’s meeting in Vietnam with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. That Trump used his appearance in the country to bash a Democratic senator for not serving in Vietnam, though, sharpened Trump’s own deferments.

Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen is poised to pour gasoline all over the subject.

In his prepared remarks before answering questions before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Cohen will describe how Trump tried to defuse questions about his service during the campaign. Cohen’s statement mentions that Trump disparaged the military service of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) even as Trump “tasked me to handle the negative press surrounding his medical deferment from the Vietnam draft.”

“Mr. Trump claimed it was because of a bone spur,” Cohen’s statement reads, “but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery.” He added, “He finished the conversation with the following comment: ‘You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam.’”

As The Washington Post wrote in December, Trump was apparently the beneficiary of two vital favors that allowed him to avoid service during the Vietnam War. He received four draft deferments while he was in college. There was a gap, though: Trump left Fordham University in November 1966 and was classified by the Selective Service board as eligible for military service. In short order, he enrolled at Wharton School of Business — thanks in part to an interview with “a friendly Wharton admissions officer who was one of [Trump’s father’s] old high school classmates,” author Gwenda Blair wrote in her biography of the Trump family.

He graduated from Wharton in 1968, at the height of the conflict. In July of that year, he was again classified as eligible for service. But by December, Trump was suddenly reclassified as eligible only in the event of war or — ironically in this moment — a national emergency. That was thanks to the diagnosis of bone spurs on his heels, which that the New York Times last year linked to a podiatrist who rented his office from Trump’s father, Fred Trump. It’s not clear whether the doctor ever examined Trump, but he did speak highly of the family, according to Times reporting.

During his presidential campaign, Trump was unable to recall which foot was afflicted. The campaign later said it was both. At other times, Trump has claimed he escaped service thanks to a high draft number. That’s untrue.

Trump was known in high school for his athletic prowess. His senior yearbook included references to his having played varsity baseball, football and soccer, as well as having participated in intramural basketball, bowling and wrestling. There are no photographs of Trump in his college yearbook from his last year at Wharton, and it’s not clear that he participated in any sports at the time of the injury he reported to the government.

If Trump’s bone spurs were not legitimate, as Cohen’s testimony seems to suggest, and if Trump’s affection for golf or other sports was what it is today, the president seems to have been lucky that his deferments overlapped with an era when he was not famous and cameras weren’t omnipresent. It wasn’t until several years later that the Times first reported on Trump.

Cohen’s mention of Vietnam is pointed.

“I find it ironic, President Trump, that you are in Vietnam right now,” his statement reads. Really, there’s little reason for Cohen to raise the point but one: to get under Trump’s skin, to reintroduce questions about Trump’s service when the president wants to embrace the role of international statesman.

It’s probably not surprising, then, that Trump’s next tweet after disparaging Blumenthal was this one.