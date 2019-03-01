

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Trump, testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Michael Cohen named names. And now those people are likely to find themselves called before the House Oversight Committee, too.

“If there were names that were mentioned, or records that were mentioned during the hearing, we want to take a look at all of that,” said Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), chairman of the Oversight Committee, which heard from President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer on Wednesday. “We’ll go through, we’ll figure out who we want to talk to, and we’ll bring them in.”

He told The Post’s Rachael Bade to just “follow the transcript.”

All right then, we will.

First up from Trump World is Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer. It was he and Donald Trump Jr., who signed checks to reimburse Cohen for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, who alleges an affair with Trump, to keep her quiet just before the 2016 election.

Weisselberg was granted immunity in the case against Cohen, but for the Oversight Committee’s interests, he also knows everything about Trump’s business practices and financial dealings. Cohen said his name 26 times throughout the hearing as someone who would have more information on various claims made about Trump. Weisselberg can probably expect a subpoena any day now.

Next up: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) asked Cohen whether the couple, as well as Don Jr., were involved in the Moscow Tower project when the first batch of WikiLeaks’ hacked Democratic National Committee emails were released.

“The company was involved in the deal, which meant that the family was involved in the deal,” Cohen said.

“If Mr. Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, and son, Donald Jr., are involved in the — in the Russian Trump Tower deal, is it possible the whole family is conflicted or compromised with a foreign adversary in the months before the election?” Wasserman Schultz asked.

“Yes,” Cohen said.

When the questioning turned back to the hush money payments, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked Cohen who else the committee should interview to understand the deals made to “catch and kill” negative stories about Trump.

“Yes. I believe David Pecker, Dylan Howard, Barry Levine of AMI as well, Allen Weisselberg, Alan Garten of the Trump Organization as well,” Cohen told her.

Pecker is the chairman and CEO of American Media Inc. and a close friend of Trump’s who allegedly covered up stories that Trump didn’t want to get out. Howard is vice president and chief content officer at American Media, and Levine was executive editor of the National Enquirer in 2016.

Garten is the Trump Organization’s chief counsel.

Cohen also told the committee that lawmakers should speak with Rhona Graff, Trump’s longtime executive assistant who served as a sort of gatekeeper for Trump. To reach Trump, people went through Graff.

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic congresswoman from the U.S. Virgin Islands, asked, “Would she be able to corroborate many of the statements that you’ve made here?”

“Yes she would. Her office is directly next to his, and she’s involved in a lot that went on,” Cohen said.

Then Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pulled a few more names from Cohen with her pointed line of questioning that some say obtained more substantial information than the entire rest of the hearing.

“To your knowledge, did the president ever provide inflated assets to an insurance company?” she asked.

“Yes,” said Cohen.

“Who else knows that the president did this?” Ocasio-Cortez followed up.

“Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman and Matthew Calamari,” he said.

Wait, who? It was seven hours into the hearing at this point, and these were two new names. Surely, many thought, Calamari was a made-up character from a mobster movie.

But, no, they both work for the Trump Organization.

Lieberman has been the company’s executive vice president of management and development for more than a decade. And Calamari, well, let’s just say if he gets hauled before the congressional committee, it would make for quite the entertaining spectacle. Trump hired him as his bodyguard after seeing him at a U.S. Open tennis tournament handling some hecklers interrupting a match in 1981, and he has been loyal to Trump since. Over the past 38 years, Calamari has risen through the ranks to be chief operating officer of the Trump Organization.

The Post’s Allyson Chiu did a deeper dive into Calamari and his allegiance to Trump, and it’s worth a read. But if you don’t have time right now, here’s a little preview of Calamari: